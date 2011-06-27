  1. Home
Used 1995 Eagle Summit Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Torie, 12/13/2003
I bought this car in June. By August, it was leaking oil. Then it started to leak antifreeze. The power steering and ac belt continually broke and no one could figure out why any of this was happening. It went kaputt in November.

