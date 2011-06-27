  1. Home
Used 1993 Eagle Summit Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Summit
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG263121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg28/36 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/409.2 mi.369.6/475.2 mi.275.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG263121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.5 l2.4 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.32.8 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.50.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.36.4 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.53.7 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.31.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.54.1 in.55.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.171.1 in.168.5 in.
Curb weight2290 lbs.2105 lbs.2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.34.6 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.62.1 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.96.1 in.99.2 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono79 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grace Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maroon Pearl Metallic
  • Normandie Blue Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Peacock Green
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Metallic
