Used 1993 Eagle Summit Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|31
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/31 mpg
|28/36 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|303.6/409.2 mi.
|369.6/475.2 mi.
|275.5/377.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|31
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.5 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|113 hp @ 6000 rpm
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
|136 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|33.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|40.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|50.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.2 in.
|36.4 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.0 in.
|53.7 in.
|52.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|31.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|54.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.0 in.
|171.1 in.
|168.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2290 lbs.
|2105 lbs.
|2855 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.5 cu.ft.
|10.5 cu.ft.
|34.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|62.1 in.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|96.1 in.
|99.2 in.
|Width
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|66.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|79 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Summit
Related Used 1993 Eagle Summit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons