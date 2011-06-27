Used 2008 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews
Not for the faint of heart
This is probably the most extreme car I have ever owned. The acceleration of this car is unbelievable, and the attention it receives rivals that of any other exotic car I have seen. The fuel economy average I have seen is about 13mpg, and getting into and out of the car is not very easy, but other than that, I don't see why this car could not be a daily driver. I will definitely have at least 12,000 miles a year on this car.
great
it's is a good vehicle and great handling and stuff like that. gas mileage is ok but not the best of the best
Mad Fun
What interested me in the Viper was performance from a front engined car. My Viper has an all out hold on pure race feel. Inside is a little cramped at first feel with scary blindspots, but the option of turbo upgrade that will flat out out accelerate anything ( If of course you can keep the rubber on the ground. I'm enjoying? Thanks Dodge.
No complaints here
Bought the car out of VA, flew back, picked it up and headed home to California. Drove it almost 3000 miles with NO problems. Outran 2 tornadoes in Oklahoma. Has to be the most fun car to drive I've ever been in. Did I mention the looks ya get when in one of these... Buy one and you'll see. Now it just needs some upgrades from Hennessey.
