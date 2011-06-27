Used 2008 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

Not for the faint of heart Jason , 02/18/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is probably the most extreme car I have ever owned. The acceleration of this car is unbelievable, and the attention it receives rivals that of any other exotic car I have seen. The fuel economy average I have seen is about 13mpg, and getting into and out of the car is not very easy, but other than that, I don't see why this car could not be a daily driver. I will definitely have at least 12,000 miles a year on this car. Report Abuse

great fred , 03/24/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful it's is a good vehicle and great handling and stuff like that. gas mileage is ok but not the best of the best

Mad Fun Doug , 01/10/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful What interested me in the Viper was performance from a front engined car. My Viper has an all out hold on pure race feel. Inside is a little cramped at first feel with scary blindspots, but the option of turbo upgrade that will flat out out accelerate anything ( If of course you can keep the rubber on the ground. I'm enjoying? Thanks Dodge.