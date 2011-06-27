  1. Home
Used 2008 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.5
4 reviews
Not for the faint of heart

Jason, 02/18/2008
This is probably the most extreme car I have ever owned. The acceleration of this car is unbelievable, and the attention it receives rivals that of any other exotic car I have seen. The fuel economy average I have seen is about 13mpg, and getting into and out of the car is not very easy, but other than that, I don't see why this car could not be a daily driver. I will definitely have at least 12,000 miles a year on this car.

great

fred, 03/24/2008
it's is a good vehicle and great handling and stuff like that. gas mileage is ok but not the best of the best

Mad Fun

Doug, 01/10/2009
What interested me in the Viper was performance from a front engined car. My Viper has an all out hold on pure race feel. Inside is a little cramped at first feel with scary blindspots, but the option of turbo upgrade that will flat out out accelerate anything ( If of course you can keep the rubber on the ground. I'm enjoying? Thanks Dodge.

No complaints here

Rick530, 04/25/2008
Bought the car out of VA, flew back, picked it up and headed home to California. Drove it almost 3000 miles with NO problems. Outran 2 tornadoes in Oklahoma. Has to be the most fun car to drive I've ever been in. Did I mention the looks ya get when in one of these... Buy one and you'll see. Now it just needs some upgrades from Hennessey.

