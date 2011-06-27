  1. Home
Used 2001 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

My GTS

Steve, 11/11/2005
I find my Viper to be the perfect cure for today's cookie cutter vehicles. The exterior design is as elegant as it is outrageous. More car companies should be so bold as to take such a chance on applying creative design elements. That said, the interior pays a slight price for maintaining the aggressive outer appearance. The drivers footwell is perticularly tight. A small price to pay considering a quick stab at the throttle forgives all.

sweet

sweet, 05/13/2002
I have one and it is very fun to have one

I knew it!

viper crazy, 08/04/2009
I knew what I was getting when I bought it. For those of you who want a Vette don't buy a Viper. This car is fast, rude and no it doesn't get good gas mileage. I thank god for all of it. It's worth putting gas in every few miles. The looks on peoples faces are worth an academy award. The Corvettes I've owned would hide in the corner when this car goes by. I am highly pleased with this beast. The gts-r wing and ground effects makes this ACR look like a hot wheels car. So if you are man or woman enough, buy one, and don't whine about the gas mileage or ride. My wife loves it.

a rush to your senses

delldude, 03/18/2003
Only thing you can say is WOW! What a RUSH! and with all that power very easy to drive. Only thing to worry about is the other cars straining for a closer look (and wanting you to get on it) And the feeling of supremacy knowing only those that pass you are doing so only because you let them.

The good, bad, and ugly.

brett_summerer, 06/08/2003
Bought my car 4/02. Took 3 months to wipe the grin off my face. By 9/02 it had been in the shop more than 30 days, and I've now filed for the lemon law. Build quality and comfort are atrocious, but I still love driving it every now and again. Loved owning it, can't wait to get rid of it.

