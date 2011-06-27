Used 2000 Dodge Viper ACR Competition Consumer Reviews

Willard Giansanti , 12/28/2005

The car will rip the road out from under you if you don't respect it. It is so responsive it is hard to drive at first. It is hard not to push down on the pedal and let it rip. You do not have to race anyone to prove anything, the car is fast and they all know it. After owing my Viper for five years it is still a thrill to drive. It feels good to even wax it and see the body lines and stripes glisten in the garage lighting.