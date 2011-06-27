  1. Home
Used 1996 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Viper
5.0
5 reviews
Great Super Car

Domenic, 05/27/2005
Car could not be better just got my 96 Viper white w/ Blue stripes a month ago and already put over 3000 miles on it I drove it home from Missourri 900 miles w/ the top off it was great. I can not drive this car enough.

hott stuff

dumbass, 07/14/2002
i love it more than any other car i've ever had. it is the most fun to drive and look at.

driving experience - none better

ratical, 01/25/2003
My '96 Viper RT/10 (white with blue stripes) has been wonderful. The only problem is I spend WAY too much time cleaning it with Zaino! The finish on the body is unreal. It seems like the clear coat is about 1/4" thick and is very glossy. I've owned corvettes and other sports cars and I currently also own a new body miata sport. This car by far is the most enjoyable experience you can have. There is nothing like it. Dodge only built about 700 vipers in 1996, so they took their sweet time on each one! There are more 2002 Corvette z06's than there are dodge vipers in the world. They just don't get old like other mass produced cars.

nice

evilfrenchcook, 10/15/2004
very nice ride i like that the viper now has 505 hp. the torque is awesome to

Rumbles like a Hot Volcano

Bruce Caruth, 05/06/2019
RT/10 2dr Convertible
The design was ahead of its time. I never get tired looking at it. Every time I start it up it rumbles big time. The sound of the exhaust is one of the best on the street. I love the color combo. Red with a black interior, a red shifter and steering wheel combined with the yellow wheels just pops. Every time I have had it as a car show it gets more attention than any other super car.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
