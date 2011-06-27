Used 1996 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Super Car Domenic , 05/27/2005 1 of 3 people found this review helpful Car could not be better just got my 96 Viper white w/ Blue stripes a month ago and already put over 3000 miles on it I drove it home from Missourri 900 miles w/ the top off it was great. I can not drive this car enough. Report Abuse

hott stuff dumbass , 07/14/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful i love it more than any other car i've ever had. it is the most fun to drive and look at. Report Abuse

driving experience - none better ratical , 01/25/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My '96 Viper RT/10 (white with blue stripes) has been wonderful. The only problem is I spend WAY too much time cleaning it with Zaino! The finish on the body is unreal. It seems like the clear coat is about 1/4" thick and is very glossy. I've owned corvettes and other sports cars and I currently also own a new body miata sport. This car by far is the most enjoyable experience you can have. There is nothing like it. Dodge only built about 700 vipers in 1996, so they took their sweet time on each one! There are more 2002 Corvette z06's than there are dodge vipers in the world. They just don't get old like other mass produced cars. Report Abuse

nice evilfrenchcook , 10/15/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful very nice ride i like that the viper now has 505 hp. the torque is awesome to Report Abuse