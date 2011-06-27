Used 2004 Dodge Stratus Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fantastic Car Impressed , 03/28/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the 2nd Stratus SXT Coupe I've owned. Both trouble free, an excellent car in every respect. Fun to drive, dependable, economical and stylish. The 4 cylinder motor has adequate power and I've averged 25 mpg in the 2004 with an automatic trans. The 2001 I owned was a stick shift and consistently got over 30 mpg. The 2001 had 90K miles on it when I sold it and never gave me any problems. The 2004 has been equally as impressive. Great sound system, comfortable seating. A terrific value! Report Abuse

Great Car, what's with the paint? Erica02 , 10/19/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had my car for two years and love it! But I have had the roof painted and now and going to have to have the hood painted. The paint is just fading right off my pretty black car! Report Abuse

Dodge Stratus SXT 2 door Carmen24 , 07/19/2004 9 of 10 people found this review helpful It is so much fun to drive. They look very nice, and they turn a few heads. The sound system that comes stock, is very good as well. It is very easily upgradeable. I love it and would recommend it to anyone. Report Abuse

Gotta go with the R/T Tony K , 12/15/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had my Stratus R/T now for 6 months. Plenty of horsepower and still get 30 mpg on the highway. I got mine fully loaded w/ auto-stick, moonroof, leather, infinity sound, chrome wheels. I get a lot of nice car compliments. Dodge did a great job with this car. Report Abuse