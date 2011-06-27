  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Stratus Coupe Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fantastic Car

Impressed, 03/28/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is the 2nd Stratus SXT Coupe I've owned. Both trouble free, an excellent car in every respect. Fun to drive, dependable, economical and stylish. The 4 cylinder motor has adequate power and I've averged 25 mpg in the 2004 with an automatic trans. The 2001 I owned was a stick shift and consistently got over 30 mpg. The 2001 had 90K miles on it when I sold it and never gave me any problems. The 2004 has been equally as impressive. Great sound system, comfortable seating. A terrific value!

Great Car, what's with the paint?

Erica02, 10/19/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have had my car for two years and love it! But I have had the roof painted and now and going to have to have the hood painted. The paint is just fading right off my pretty black car!

Dodge Stratus SXT 2 door

Carmen24, 07/19/2004
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

It is so much fun to drive. They look very nice, and they turn a few heads. The sound system that comes stock, is very good as well. It is very easily upgradeable. I love it and would recommend it to anyone.

Gotta go with the R/T

Tony K, 12/15/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've had my Stratus R/T now for 6 months. Plenty of horsepower and still get 30 mpg on the highway. I got mine fully loaded w/ auto-stick, moonroof, leather, infinity sound, chrome wheels. I get a lot of nice car compliments. Dodge did a great job with this car.

My First Car...

jayjayfrmny, 03/21/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought it 2 months ago used with about 85000 miles on it but it pushed as if it had none. When I first saw it, I fell in love with the body style. I felt like it was calling me and when I took it for a test drive, I was completely sold. I only encountered one problem during my ownership and that was the distributor cap (its used, so I expected a few problems) but thats it. I take incredible care of it and it runs even stronger than it did when I bought it considering Ive already put about 2000 miles on it. This car has a lot of potential style and power wise.

