Used 2004 Dodge Stratus Coupe Consumer Reviews
Fantastic Car
This is the 2nd Stratus SXT Coupe I've owned. Both trouble free, an excellent car in every respect. Fun to drive, dependable, economical and stylish. The 4 cylinder motor has adequate power and I've averged 25 mpg in the 2004 with an automatic trans. The 2001 I owned was a stick shift and consistently got over 30 mpg. The 2001 had 90K miles on it when I sold it and never gave me any problems. The 2004 has been equally as impressive. Great sound system, comfortable seating. A terrific value!
Great Car, what's with the paint?
I have had my car for two years and love it! But I have had the roof painted and now and going to have to have the hood painted. The paint is just fading right off my pretty black car!
Dodge Stratus SXT 2 door
It is so much fun to drive. They look very nice, and they turn a few heads. The sound system that comes stock, is very good as well. It is very easily upgradeable. I love it and would recommend it to anyone.
Gotta go with the R/T
I've had my Stratus R/T now for 6 months. Plenty of horsepower and still get 30 mpg on the highway. I got mine fully loaded w/ auto-stick, moonroof, leather, infinity sound, chrome wheels. I get a lot of nice car compliments. Dodge did a great job with this car.
My First Car...
I bought it 2 months ago used with about 85000 miles on it but it pushed as if it had none. When I first saw it, I fell in love with the body style. I felt like it was calling me and when I took it for a test drive, I was completely sold. I only encountered one problem during my ownership and that was the distributor cap (its used, so I expected a few problems) but thats it. I take incredible care of it and it runs even stronger than it did when I bought it considering Ive already put about 2000 miles on it. This car has a lot of potential style and power wise.
Sponsored cars related to the Stratus
Related Used 2004 Dodge Stratus Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner