Used 2001 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews

dodge stratus se coupe 2001 the truth about it
good things :when i am driving my car,it is as fast as new cars,never behind them,most time in front of. aceleration brilliant,you will be really surprised about it.really fun to drive.edmunds said the truth about it. brakes enough good,4 discs. engine sounds excelent,trunk huge for a coupe car .rear seats very comfortable,they look like sedan seats ,not like the caracteristics coupe little seats.sound sistem enough good.i reproduce music with my phone and sounds powerful.and the last good thing,the car looks really nice for 2001. and now the bad details,,the front bumper is too low,and sometimes hit the front line when i am parking, and the last one, turning ratio is not so good
Engine Blown
Engine problems and more engine problems. At first it seemed great but at 55-56K it started to decline. I serviced every 3K and all regular maintenance. At around 90K, I needed my main gasket replaced. Then last week I was informed my engine was shot. Also, had some electrical problems with my windows and especially my radio/CD player. I purchased new with every upgrade, even smokers package (I later learned, even though I have never smoked for xtra $20). Car still looks great, interior & exterior still looks new. This is the second Dodge that this has happened, I owned a Jeep before this and I was to dumb to learn. Never again! I am buying a Toyota! Do your homework, don't buy Dodge
Run of the mill sedan
Very frusturating car to own. I've experienced steering and electrical problems from day one. Blower fan not working on all speeds, radio turning on/off by itself, rear defroster problems. Had to replace the rack and pinion at 42,000 miles. Transmission pan to low to ground making it easy to bottom out resulting in leaks.
I'm Lovin It
Bought it new. I have 171,251 miles and have had no major problems. Did replace water pump and timing chain at 100,000 mile check up. Did replace Air Conditioner at 156,000 miles. Alternator at 160,000. I consider these normal wear and tear items. Car still looks new and runs like new. I enjoy driving it every time I'm in it. Now is showing some signs of problem. One door lock doesn't work and one electric window won't work. But, still for it's age and miles I consider it a good car. I would own another one. Chrysler did a good job with the 2.7 V6 engine and auto trans.
2001 Dodge Stratus ES, My 39000 View
The handling and performance reminds me of my 91 Maxima. A bit more power and better gas mileage. I was afraid of the Dodge reliability but no problems except a rattle that has developed in the last 500 miles, I think it is a heat shield. The auto-stick is fun, with a bit more torque from the motor everything would really work smoother, I was used tho the Buick 3.8 before this car. Bang for the buck and the looks of the Stratus pulled me to at least try the Dodge.
