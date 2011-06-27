Used 1997 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great ride, for little money.
Bought mine used for $2,000 with 60,000 miles on the motor, 110,000 on the transmission, passed emmissions. Spent less than $1,000 for new tires, brakes, and shocks. Serviced the transmission at 115,000 for less than $150 for new fluid and filter. Starter went out a year later, less than $300 to replace. Overall I've spent less than $3,500 for the car and all repairs.
Dependable and Reliable and Economical
Purchaced a 1997 Stratus ES, 2.0, 5 speed manual off ebay for $700. Supposedly needed a fuel pump at 160k. Car had been previously well cared for and was in excellent condition. Had it shipped from Toledo, Oh to Arkansas. When it arrived, the engine was locked up due to someone pouring 2 gallons of water in the gas tank. Long story short, broke the engine free without taking it apart, replaced fuel pump, due to the water, and have put another 40k+ trouble free miles on it. I use it for my beater car, haul engines and parts, and drive long distances back and forth to work weekly. It can sit for months, fire right up, and drive 3-8 hours. Gets 34mpg or better, rides and drives great!
My Wonderful Green Machine
I purchased the car new with about 12,000 miles on it. I believe a salesperson from the dealership used it, however, the car drive and looked like brand new when I purchased it. My wife fell in love with it. She worked about 75 miles from our home and drive it 5 days a week which equated to about 150 miles per day and more than 36,000 mile a year. She now has another car (for the sake of a new one) and I now drive it. It has close to 220,000 miles on it and is still running strong. The biggest cost was the head gasket replacement once it passed 55,000 miles at my expense ($1250.00). Other than that, repairs were only routine as with any reliable car. I love this car!! Its part of me.
good car for the money
got the car with 90,0000 but a timeing belt in at 120,0000 and but a water pump at 245,000 and the car now has 260,000 and is still running strong with the origanal moter and tranny car is fun to drive and good on gas
1 of the best cars I've had in 30+ years
Just had to retire the car today, cracked the transmission case on a pot hole, repair more than the car is worth. It will be missed, it was a very comfortable car that handled well and gave me 24mpg city and just under 32mpg at 70 on highway. Rode like a much bigger car and handled quite well. Had just under 180k on it but didn't drive like it. Good in snow. Had to buy a car today, if not would have looked for another one, maybe a few years newer.
Sponsored cars related to the Stratus
Related Used 1997 Dodge Stratus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner