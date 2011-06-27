Used 1997 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great ride, for little money. TuxMan , 10/20/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought mine used for $2,000 with 60,000 miles on the motor, 110,000 on the transmission, passed emmissions. Spent less than $1,000 for new tires, brakes, and shocks. Serviced the transmission at 115,000 for less than $150 for new fluid and filter. Starter went out a year later, less than $300 to replace. Overall I've spent less than $3,500 for the car and all repairs. Report Abuse

Dependable and Reliable and Economical jesse45 , 01/09/2015 ES 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchaced a 1997 Stratus ES, 2.0, 5 speed manual off ebay for $700. Supposedly needed a fuel pump at 160k. Car had been previously well cared for and was in excellent condition. Had it shipped from Toledo, Oh to Arkansas. When it arrived, the engine was locked up due to someone pouring 2 gallons of water in the gas tank. Long story short, broke the engine free without taking it apart, replaced fuel pump, due to the water, and have put another 40k+ trouble free miles on it. I use it for my beater car, haul engines and parts, and drive long distances back and forth to work weekly. It can sit for months, fire right up, and drive 3-8 hours. Gets 34mpg or better, rides and drives great!

My Wonderful Green Machine Dave Perry , 06/20/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased the car new with about 12,000 miles on it. I believe a salesperson from the dealership used it, however, the car drive and looked like brand new when I purchased it. My wife fell in love with it. She worked about 75 miles from our home and drive it 5 days a week which equated to about 150 miles per day and more than 36,000 mile a year. She now has another car (for the sake of a new one) and I now drive it. It has close to 220,000 miles on it and is still running strong. The biggest cost was the head gasket replacement once it passed 55,000 miles at my expense ($1250.00). Other than that, repairs were only routine as with any reliable car. I love this car!! Its part of me.

good car for the money jeremy , 06/17/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful got the car with 90,0000 but a timeing belt in at 120,0000 and but a water pump at 245,000 and the car now has 260,000 and is still running strong with the origanal moter and tranny car is fun to drive and good on gas