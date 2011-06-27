  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great ride, for little money.

TuxMan, 10/20/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought mine used for $2,000 with 60,000 miles on the motor, 110,000 on the transmission, passed emmissions. Spent less than $1,000 for new tires, brakes, and shocks. Serviced the transmission at 115,000 for less than $150 for new fluid and filter. Starter went out a year later, less than $300 to replace. Overall I've spent less than $3,500 for the car and all repairs.

Report Abuse

Dependable and Reliable and Economical

jesse45, 01/09/2015
ES 4dr Sedan
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purchaced a 1997 Stratus ES, 2.0, 5 speed manual off ebay for $700. Supposedly needed a fuel pump at 160k. Car had been previously well cared for and was in excellent condition. Had it shipped from Toledo, Oh to Arkansas. When it arrived, the engine was locked up due to someone pouring 2 gallons of water in the gas tank. Long story short, broke the engine free without taking it apart, replaced fuel pump, due to the water, and have put another 40k+ trouble free miles on it. I use it for my beater car, haul engines and parts, and drive long distances back and forth to work weekly. It can sit for months, fire right up, and drive 3-8 hours. Gets 34mpg or better, rides and drives great!

Report Abuse

My Wonderful Green Machine

Dave Perry, 06/20/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased the car new with about 12,000 miles on it. I believe a salesperson from the dealership used it, however, the car drive and looked like brand new when I purchased it. My wife fell in love with it. She worked about 75 miles from our home and drive it 5 days a week which equated to about 150 miles per day and more than 36,000 mile a year. She now has another car (for the sake of a new one) and I now drive it. It has close to 220,000 miles on it and is still running strong. The biggest cost was the head gasket replacement once it passed 55,000 miles at my expense ($1250.00). Other than that, repairs were only routine as with any reliable car. I love this car!! Its part of me.

Report Abuse

good car for the money

jeremy, 06/17/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

got the car with 90,0000 but a timeing belt in at 120,0000 and but a water pump at 245,000 and the car now has 260,000 and is still running strong with the origanal moter and tranny car is fun to drive and good on gas

Report Abuse

1 of the best cars I've had in 30+ years

Ron, 12/31/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just had to retire the car today, cracked the transmission case on a pot hole, repair more than the car is worth. It will be missed, it was a very comfortable car that handled well and gave me 24mpg city and just under 32mpg at 70 on highway. Rode like a much bigger car and handled quite well. Had just under 180k on it but didn't drive like it. Good in snow. Had to buy a car today, if not would have looked for another one, maybe a few years newer.

Report Abuse
