Used 1997 Dodge Stratus for Sale Near Me

American Auto - Kearney / Nebraska

Make your carbon footprint smaller with this gas friendly vehicle. Come by today to see this one in person. Call today to schedule your test drive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Dodge Stratus SE Plus with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3EL46R12N206848

Stock: 206848

Certified Pre-Owned: No