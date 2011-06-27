Used 1996 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews
This car saved my life numerous times!
Hi there! I bought this car after my crappy old van died and left me and my BABY stranded in the creepy part of town. I was nervous about getting another used car for fear that this would happen to us again, but low and behold---this Dodge Stratus turned out to be my DREAM CAR! Not only does this car completely suit me both as a college student, graphic designer, and single mom, but it's SO FAST and yet SAFE at the same time. I can't even tell you how many times I've had to slam those reliable brakes to avoid some jerk on the road or how often I've just barely started to proceed from a red light to a green when my Stratus GUNS forward like it's got an EIGHT cylinder under the hood! LOVE!
Decent family transportation
I had this car from 1996 to 2000 and put about 65,000 miles on it in that time. The motor and transmission were trouble free for the entire time I owned the car. The steering rack was replaced under warranty along with the tie rod ends. I also had to have the interior control module replaced under warranty due to a failed dome light. This car was basically fun to drive, but I do wish I had bought the VR6 GTI I had also been looking at.
Don't buy Stratus
I bought this car like 15 months ago. The engine leaks oil (parts are only $30, but the repair cost is $650), There is a noise I don't even understand what it is ($450), Driver window is not working ($350) etc. The car is made out of junk and there are problems everywhere. If you decide to sell it, it doesn't worth that much. I think I should give it away and forget Dodge forever!
Cloud car grounded too often
Stratus is a great-looking car with superb road manners. There's plenty of room for people and the trunk is huge. Visibility forward is incredible. But the car's tendancy to blow head gaskets, have electrical problems, have brake problems, have transmission problems, etc. all contribute to a car that never inspired confidence. I always wondered if it would start when I needed it to.
Great car for the money
I've had my Stratus ES for almost 4 years now and I absolutely love it. Even though I had to put a new tranny in it at 115K, it's been extremely reliable. I put at least 25K on it a year driving from MD to Cape Cod several times a year plus to clients as far as 150 mi. per day. It's strong, great in the snow and the Auto Shift is awesome. Very spacious inside, room enough for 5. I have 171K on it now and it's still going.
