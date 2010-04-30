Used 1996 Dodge Stratus for Sale Near Me

Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan

Feldman Automotive and Feldman Chevrolet of Lansingâ s Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the opportunity to buy a vehicle at wholesale pricing before the vehicle is sent to auction. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical, cosmetic and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS only. The term AS IS which means the buyer accepts the car with all known and unknown problems at the time the car is purchased. That there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for any reason or particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs associated with the purchased vehicle. Feldman Automotive and Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. Dodge Stratus 2005 Stone White 4D Sedan 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16V22/30 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3EL46X65N624003

Stock: PBA145744B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020