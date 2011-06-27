Used 1993 Dodge Stealth Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Nothing Stealthy about it!

Neil, 04/03/2010
One of the best cars (out of 35+) I've ever owned. Great, head-turning styling to this day, good acceleration for a non-turbo, and comfortable seating. I've made 15-hour drives (Boca to DC) with only two gas stops and still had no back issues. The 20-gallon tank makes long trips a breeze, getting over 500 miles per tank. Have spent almost nothing on maintenance

Great Car worth whatever you pay

Erik, 12/10/2007
I bought my first Stealth may, it was a dream car of mine, a 1994 ES. It ran great for the first month, then I had some problems (at a very high cost) a $1000 fuel tank and pump and $500 worth of brake work. There were quite a few problems, but I bought the car with 150,000 miles on it so I guess I should have seen that coming. Recently, however, I was lucky enough to find a cheap 1993 R/T with only 83,000 miles and a standard tranny. This car runs awesome I can't complain, it is easy to drive, and every time I take my friends out to show them what it can do, they are amazed. This thing is a 4200 lb sports car with 222Hp and drives like this? I can't imagine what a tt would be like.

Brilliant to the bone

outlaw38, 08/16/2014
I have read all the reviews on here,and the newest being over 4 years old i am amazed that the things said about the looks of this car still hold true. I have the RT 5 speed,with leather interior,custom wheels, this car not only looks awesome but runs and drives like a dream. Easy to work on when theres a problem,and makes me feel like a kid again when im behind the wheel. Best investment ive ever made. Have no idea why they stopped making them ,but they will be a car to collect.

Best Car made in Anybody's Lifetime

kuwen, 04/06/2008
This was my first car. The power response from the gas pedal to the acceleration is one of a kind, turns on a dime, with after market parts exceeds 800 hp. Smooth ride but rugged when needed. Slices through air like a hot knife through butter. Never got one ticket, played it safe. But if I did it would be for tripling the high way speed limit.

1993 Stealh RT/AWD AWS Twin Turbo

Robert Gillespie, 07/08/2002
Oustanding Camaro SS buster! If you could the look on thier faces when they are smoked by a Dodge!

