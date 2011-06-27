Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Van Consumer Reviews

Maintenance nightmare Jaybird Del. Co. , 09/12/2010 2500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have 2 sprinters. Both are 1 ton 3.0 diesels. I have same continuous problem with both van's. If you even think about driving on gravel road and it's wet, brake wear sensor wires are broken, making dash light come on. Every 35,000 almost to the mile, one of the carrier bearings (there are two and they are identical) will go out. 219 bucks for the bearing plus install. Finally found some brake pads that would wear longer than 25,000 miles. Dealer only at first, 125 bucks a set of pads. Now, torque converter is bad on both. One has 90,000 on it, the other 120,000. After doing some more checking, this seems to be a widespread problem. This fix is over 2 thousand. I can't keep up. Report Abuse

Cargo to toyhauler fun PonchoV , 01/19/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research before getting my 08 2500 144. It's a basic unit & that is what I wanted. In the last 6 mths I have put 0ver 22k miles on the truck. No issues. The dealership crashed the truck & didn't tell me when I bought it. It seems to run fine & I keep my fingers crossed. My mpg are 21-23 on the open road & 21 in town. If you use the turbo then mpg drop big time. so take it easy & save $. In traffic handling is great. It will tow at freeway speeds but that was my lowest 17 mpg. The truck is quieter than other vans. Brakes are good in rain & in dangerous events. Lay out of inst. on dash are very user friendly. Radio is ok. Steering is solid & no real over steering. Report Abuse

2008 144 wb high roof Passenger Sprinter Jim , 08/08/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful We extensively researched the vehicles available to convert to a handicap accessible vehicle to transport our fifteen year old son who uses a wheelchair. After reviewing all possible alternatives, we chose the Dodge 144 wb high roof passenger model Sprinter, which we had modified at CMI in Grove City, Ohio. We chose this Sprinter for its fuel economy, build quality, safety features, maneuverability, and the conversion options available. We removed all seats, and added three swiveling captains chairs, a folding bench seat, a rear under seat heater, additional insulation, and a Braun Vangater lift. Now we have a long term solution to transporting and taking care of our son's needs. Report Abuse

It's a bird, it's a race horse, no, it's Super Van Walt Wilson , 01/24/2017 2500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This van is a thinly disguised Mercedes. Really. You can get service at a Dodge dealer, same at Mercedes. Spare tire is located poorly if you are handicapped. Be ready for dealers trying to get you to sell yours. Mine has options like a front seats that allows standing and walking to the rear, rear area tie downs and cargo holds, twin batteries, 12 volt outlets all over. Use the electronic key to unlock and forget, the van relocks in a minute. Extra long, tall enough that I can stand in (at 6'5" tall), rear doors each with multi-position open states, and nice wide sliding side door (curb-side). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse