Used 1993 Dodge Shadow Consumer Reviews

Good while it lasted bzieba , 09/12/2005 0 of 2 people found this review helpful 3rd shadow we have owned. nice car but watch out after you hit 100m plus miles, start your euology. These are what we call "throw away cars", after 10-12 years throw em in the junk yard. They will start to fall apart. Mechanically, body and hardware. Actually one is still going pretty good with 135m miles on it, the other two are done. Transmissions seem to be first, then cooling systems go haywire, and the usual minor repairs but will nickel and dime you . Gas mileage is allright, nothing to shout about though, ride is well, a ride in a small car, what do you expect. A pretty basic car, good for the high schooler or college transportation, not a family car though.

Nice V6 torque Revman , 04/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 1993 and it cost around $11,500. Tell me where you can get a new car today for that kind of money that has 170 lb. ft. of torque availible as soon as you put your foot on the gas. It handled pretty well also. The hatch back great, even though it doesn't look like a hatch, and the rear seats folded down. The brakes could be a lot better to match the engines performance. When things did go wrong, they were minor and inexpensive. After 8 years of owning it I bought a new car, but I would do it over again if I could.

Awesome Car nickmatt8191 , 01/21/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great car. Has some rust & some body damage seeing as it had hit a deer when i bought it. but,it still runs great. Just needs a belt replaced.

93 dodge shadow emily's car , 01/17/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Excellent car, nearly 200,000 kms on it and still going... Very comfortable and fun to drive, most reliable car, can sit for 2 weeks at below zero temp and still have no trouble starting. Not many repairs needed over the years. Love this car and will miss it when it's gone some day. Doesn't seem like that will happen any time soon tho!