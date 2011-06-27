Used 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews
I'd recommend this for large families
Bought my van used, and have been happy with it since day one. Only problem I've had to repair has been a battery cable. It's a tight squeeze in some parking structures, but I have not had any troubles driving it despite it's large size.
Good All around workhorse
Bought used w/ 18k. Has big V8 with OD and HD rear gearing/ tow package. 14 MPG hwy - 13 city. Pulls 8k+ trailer with no problems. Little slow from 0- 30, but adequate above that even when towing. After 4 yrs and 70 k, no major problems. A bit large for maneuvers in small spaces.
Worst vehicle I ever owned
An absolute dog. Way underpowered for a 3/4 ton. Replaced front bearings five times by 85,000 miles. Transmission problem, chewed up brakes, electronic troubles, and on and on despite excellent maintenance. Finally gave up and traded on a Toyota 4runner.
Big and versatile - but tall
Bought new in 2000 for family of 6. 12 passenger with 360 cid, tow package and rear air. Has never let us down. nly had to replace front bearings once at 69,000. Chronic squeaky brakes. Otherwise mechanically rock solid, but the interior trim is poor quality with seat foam degradation, door panels coming loose and trim screws loose or falling out all over the place. Rode hard when empty, smooth when full. Love the versatility, better than any SUV. It was invaluable when building my deck and toting big screen TVs home or for friends. One downside is you're always on the call list to help people move. Glad we had it, but now that the kids are grown, time to get a smaller vehicle.
