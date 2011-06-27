  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ram Wagon
Overview
See Ram Wagon Inventory
See Ram Wagon Inventory
See Ram Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG121412
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg13/16 mpg11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/490.0 mi.455.0/560.0 mi.385.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG121412
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm285 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l3.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm180 hp @ 4800 rpm235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.46.2 ft.52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length180.7 in.198.7 in.180.7 in.
Curb weight4555 lbs.4180 lbs.4555 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.6010 lbs.7500 lbs.
Height79.0 in.79.6 in.79.0 in.
Maximum payload2495.0 lbs.1830.0 lbs.2495.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.127.6 in.109.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Tundra
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Light Tundra
  • Light Turquoise
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Bright White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Tundra
See Ram Wagon InventorySee Ram Wagon InventorySee Ram Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles