Used 1992 Dodge Ram Van Consumer Reviews

The only kind of vehicle I will own! Shawnerr , 10/01/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I absolutely love this van! I've always owned large vans since the age of 18. Mine is actually an 1987 passenger van. These vans are Reliable, Dependable and Safe. These vans ARE practical and they have a million uses for pleasure, business and family. They are truck based, Rear Wheel Drive and have a solid live axle. They are ok on fuel, nothing that's gonna blow your mind or anything but are better than some SUVs and trucks I've seen. These vans offer excellent towing capacity combined with having people and/or cargo in the van. Excellent head room and leg room. I personally have NO problems parking this van at the mall or any other tight space. Tip: Convex mirrors really help!

The Shady Van TriTNF , 06/05/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought a 1992 B-150 from an autoparts store in May 2003. With 186,000 original miles, I decided to drive the world renowned Dodge 318 across country (and back)! Despite blowing a fuel pump in Colorado, I had absolutely no mechanical difficulties. LONG LIVE THE DODGE 318, AND MY SHADY VAN!!!

DO NOT BUY THIS VAN! Laundry Van , 10/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We have a 3/4 ton van with the 318 (which has been great), but everything else wants to break. The transmission, fuel system, even the odometer have all quit on me. This thing burns your feet when you drive for Heaven's sake!

The best vehicle I have ever owned vanman , 02/20/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Since I have had it (five months and counting) I have put 9000 miles on it and have not had one new problem. I did have a problem with it dying at every stoplight since I bought it, but it was nothing a good carburetor cleaning didn't fix. It rides superb surprisingly, it's amazingly quick, and gas mileage is nothing to jump up and down about but could be worse. All in all I would recommend to anyone!