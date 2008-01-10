Used 1992 Dodge Ram Van for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ram Van searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Van
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ram Van
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.25 Reviews
Report abuse
Shawnerr,10/01/2008
I absolutely love this van! I've always owned large vans since the age of 18. Mine is actually an 1987 passenger van. These vans are Reliable, Dependable and Safe. These vans ARE practical and they have a million uses for pleasure, business and family. They are truck based, Rear Wheel Drive and have a solid live axle. They are ok on fuel, nothing that's gonna blow your mind or anything but are better than some SUVs and trucks I've seen. These vans offer excellent towing capacity combined with having people and/or cargo in the van. Excellent head room and leg room. I personally have NO problems parking this van at the mall or any other tight space. Tip: Convex mirrors really help!