Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

The best truck ever Jon , 08/16/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've always wanted a big truck and the Dodge Ram 3500 is the best large truck on the market. I've got a big boat and with the Ram's diesel it pulls it with ease. The overall size of the truck is great. I love to be driving down the street and look down at other cars. The handling of it is also amazing. I can fit into places that I never thought that I would be able to fit in. And the amount that I can haul and tow are also great. Just put a load of junk in the bed and also attach a trailer to the back and with total ease the truck with pull it. If this truck was to ever break down to the point that I would have to get another vehicle I would purchase the exact same thing. Report Abuse

Dodge 3500 Dually Herb , 11/10/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my third Ram with the cummins diesel. This one by far is the best one. my 01 was in the shop a lot my 03 was great this one is greater. Replaced entire driveshaft assembly to get rid of a vibration when new and replaced front universal joint at 65000. Used primarily for coast to coast Interstate towing Report Abuse

You can drive of look at perfection RSoldier , 05/15/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is as close as you will get to perfection from an auto manufacturer. This is a 3500 Turbo 5.7L Diesel working machine. To drive this beast you would never know your driving such a truck or you can soon forget your are hauling anything. This, I would say is the only bad quality. Report Abuse