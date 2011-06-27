  1. Home
Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Ram Pickup 3500
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
The best truck ever

Jon, 08/16/2006
I've always wanted a big truck and the Dodge Ram 3500 is the best large truck on the market. I've got a big boat and with the Ram's diesel it pulls it with ease. The overall size of the truck is great. I love to be driving down the street and look down at other cars. The handling of it is also amazing. I can fit into places that I never thought that I would be able to fit in. And the amount that I can haul and tow are also great. Just put a load of junk in the bed and also attach a trailer to the back and with total ease the truck with pull it. If this truck was to ever break down to the point that I would have to get another vehicle I would purchase the exact same thing.

Dodge 3500 Dually

Herb, 11/10/2007
This is my third Ram with the cummins diesel. This one by far is the best one. my 01 was in the shop a lot my 03 was great this one is greater. Replaced entire driveshaft assembly to get rid of a vibration when new and replaced front universal joint at 65000. Used primarily for coast to coast Interstate towing

You can drive of look at perfection

RSoldier, 05/15/2006
This is as close as you will get to perfection from an auto manufacturer. This is a 3500 Turbo 5.7L Diesel working machine. To drive this beast you would never know your driving such a truck or you can soon forget your are hauling anything. This, I would say is the only bad quality.

Wonderful Truck!!

Mike, 09/25/2006
I bought this truck to pull a 30' gooseneck horse trailer, about 10,500 pounds. On my first test tow, I could spin the rear wheels in 2nd gear from a rolling start (empty trailer--about 6000 pounds) and accelerate almost like I was unloaded. Have the 6-speed manual transmission. The more weight on the truck, or the steeper the hill, the harder it pulls. Coming home from the dealer (out of state), I was able to leave many "ricers" in my dust accelerating up the hills in TN and NC along the interstate. I have no doubt this truck was the right choice, and that it will serve my family well for the next 10+ years. Dodge finally has a truck that'll (more than) compete with Ford and GM.

