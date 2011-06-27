Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
The best truck ever
I've always wanted a big truck and the Dodge Ram 3500 is the best large truck on the market. I've got a big boat and with the Ram's diesel it pulls it with ease. The overall size of the truck is great. I love to be driving down the street and look down at other cars. The handling of it is also amazing. I can fit into places that I never thought that I would be able to fit in. And the amount that I can haul and tow are also great. Just put a load of junk in the bed and also attach a trailer to the back and with total ease the truck with pull it. If this truck was to ever break down to the point that I would have to get another vehicle I would purchase the exact same thing.
Dodge 3500 Dually
This is my third Ram with the cummins diesel. This one by far is the best one. my 01 was in the shop a lot my 03 was great this one is greater. Replaced entire driveshaft assembly to get rid of a vibration when new and replaced front universal joint at 65000. Used primarily for coast to coast Interstate towing
You can drive of look at perfection
This is as close as you will get to perfection from an auto manufacturer. This is a 3500 Turbo 5.7L Diesel working machine. To drive this beast you would never know your driving such a truck or you can soon forget your are hauling anything. This, I would say is the only bad quality.
Wonderful Truck!!
I bought this truck to pull a 30' gooseneck horse trailer, about 10,500 pounds. On my first test tow, I could spin the rear wheels in 2nd gear from a rolling start (empty trailer--about 6000 pounds) and accelerate almost like I was unloaded. Have the 6-speed manual transmission. The more weight on the truck, or the steeper the hill, the harder it pulls. Coming home from the dealer (out of state), I was able to leave many "ricers" in my dust accelerating up the hills in TN and NC along the interstate. I have no doubt this truck was the right choice, and that it will serve my family well for the next 10+ years. Dodge finally has a truck that'll (more than) compete with Ford and GM.
