Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Accidently try to kill by fueling with g Art Phelan , 04/14/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was dead tired and thought I was filling up with diesel but mistakenly filled with 34 gallons of unleaded and drove south up the Ashley grade on I 5 and when I passed the top it shut off not sure why it didn't blow up . That happened at only 59,000 miles now it has 105,000 and still runs perfect. I just LOVE this dang truck its awesome...

Stuck on Dodge KP , 04/22/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Starting with a 91' Dakota I graduated to bigger Dodge trucks over the years, a '95 Ram 1500 Club, '03 Ram 1500 Quad and now a '05 3500 turbo diesel. The comfort is unbelievable for a HD truck and given extensive spinal surgeries this is a must! I test drove Ford and Chevy 1 ton trucks and just was not happy with the comfort and sound level of the the other Diesels. Cummins has done a great job in increasing power while reducint the "typical" diesel sound and keeping things simple enough so the average shade tree mechanic can easily work on the engine. Overall package offers most "bang for the buck" and excellent build quality.

Lovin' it!! LOVIN' IT! , 08/15/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this truck. It's my second cummins with a stick. I regularly pull a 20,000 lbs. gooseneck trailer. This thing is stock and I just put it in the top slot (6th gear) and it'll go up any hill in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The best part is it still gets like 16.5 mpg! I can get 24.7mpg empty! Beat that Ford or Chevy! The leather is awesome, everything in the cab is roomy and accessible. Definite best buy, I'd recommend to anyone. The duals really don't hinder off-road ability as long as you have some All Terrain tires. I can go through just as much as any of my huntin' buddies with it. The limited slip rear end helps. I am a diesel mechanic and love how easy it's to work on.

At the Ten-Grand Mark KC Jackson , 08/26/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 2005 Ram 3500 Quad Cab dually 4x4 has been nothing short of terrific. The Cummins diesel has more than enough power and torque for everything I need to do, and the 48RE automatic is more willing to downshift. Inside, the premium cloth is very comfortable. The rear seat is sufficient for kids and child seats, and is adequate for adults on short trips. Exterior fit and finish is excellent. The paint (Patriot Blue Pearl) has even coverage, even inside the bed. The sheetmetal cut lines are straight, the doors open and close easily, and all components are tightly mounted. So after 10,000 miles, I have been very satisfied with this truck, and look forward to the next 6-7 years!