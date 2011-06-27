  1. Home
Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel Consumer Reviews

5(73%)4(18%)3(0%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I LOVE this truck!

ruzzeld, 01/18/2013
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

We have a small farm and use the truck for basic transportation, recreation, long trips and hauling loads. For a big powerful truck it has great fuel economy (18-19 mpg pulling over 18,000 lbs and regularly over 22mpg empty - the BEST I ever got was 28mpg on a long trip)! Great resale value. Relatively comfortable, good visibility, dependable. I've put over 140,000 miles with only normal maintenance, replacing the serpentine belt, batteries and at around 120k mi, upper and lower ball joints.

Report Abuse

Quad Cab 4dr Diesel Auto LB 2wd SRW

Lane Dreher, 02/08/2005
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This 3500 series truck has the 325hp 600#torque diesel engine. It tows my 32'5th wheel with ease. Wife likes the power adjustable pedals and power adjust both front seats. It gets better mpg than my 2000 diesel did. More rear seat leg room is nice as is the quieter diesel engine.

Report Abuse

My Baby Girl

Bear, 06/06/2005
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Best diesel on the market. I have not had any problems at all and it drives wonderfully. I have put nearly 30,000 miles on it and it is just starting to break in. Mine is single wheel rear end so it goes places that the duals cannot. Great Truck!!!

Report Abuse

Great Truck

mike20, 08/03/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Vehicle amazes me everytime I drive it. Unreal power on towing hill terrain. The Cummins motor is living up to every expectation. Recommending this truck to everyone. Good towing mirrors.

Report Abuse

Dodge shortbed too short for fifth wheel

Denny, 05/05/2006
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Having driven this for 16,000 miles,towing a 15,500# fifth wheel trailer I hate it. 1. Distance from center of rear axle (center of hitch) to back of cab is 5- 6" shorter than a Chevy. The 6'3" bed coupled with the 140" wheel base places the nose of the fiver too close to the cab even with sliding hitch. I have damaged cab. 2. You can't put an exhaust brake on any Dodge AT older than a 2006 without extensive modifications or risk burning up the tranny and losing warranty coverage. Dodge fine print says this truck is only good for 10,000# without an ebrake. 3. Dodge does not come with rear inner fender tubs. You have to buy these at $100/set. 4. Headlights very poor.

Report Abuse
