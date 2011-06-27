Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel Consumer Reviews
I LOVE this truck!
We have a small farm and use the truck for basic transportation, recreation, long trips and hauling loads. For a big powerful truck it has great fuel economy (18-19 mpg pulling over 18,000 lbs and regularly over 22mpg empty - the BEST I ever got was 28mpg on a long trip)! Great resale value. Relatively comfortable, good visibility, dependable. I've put over 140,000 miles with only normal maintenance, replacing the serpentine belt, batteries and at around 120k mi, upper and lower ball joints.
Quad Cab 4dr Diesel Auto LB 2wd SRW
This 3500 series truck has the 325hp 600#torque diesel engine. It tows my 32'5th wheel with ease. Wife likes the power adjustable pedals and power adjust both front seats. It gets better mpg than my 2000 diesel did. More rear seat leg room is nice as is the quieter diesel engine.
My Baby Girl
Best diesel on the market. I have not had any problems at all and it drives wonderfully. I have put nearly 30,000 miles on it and it is just starting to break in. Mine is single wheel rear end so it goes places that the duals cannot. Great Truck!!!
Great Truck
Vehicle amazes me everytime I drive it. Unreal power on towing hill terrain. The Cummins motor is living up to every expectation. Recommending this truck to everyone. Good towing mirrors.
Dodge shortbed too short for fifth wheel
Having driven this for 16,000 miles,towing a 15,500# fifth wheel trailer I hate it. 1. Distance from center of rear axle (center of hitch) to back of cab is 5- 6" shorter than a Chevy. The 6'3" bed coupled with the 140" wheel base places the nose of the fiver too close to the cab even with sliding hitch. I have damaged cab. 2. You can't put an exhaust brake on any Dodge AT older than a 2006 without extensive modifications or risk burning up the tranny and losing warranty coverage. Dodge fine print says this truck is only good for 10,000# without an ebrake. 3. Dodge does not come with rear inner fender tubs. You have to buy these at $100/set. 4. Headlights very poor.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 3500
Related Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner