Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best truck ive owned

greg, 07/25/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had ford, chevy, dodge, and toyota and this is by far and away the best i have had! I have 128,000 miles on my 2004 and have done basically nothing to it (brakes and universal joints) thats it. Reliable as it gets, whether its -30 degrees or 110 the truck will always start the first crank. Great towing capacity and stability. handles like a car and rides good (with a load in the bed). The 4x4 is the most aggressive i have had. I bought a ford f-450 to replace this truck because i need a utility body and i do not like the ford at all! The dodge is superior in every way except for cabin room. Needless to say i am selling the ford and buying a dodge 4500 utility!!

Best Truck, Ever

Mark, 03/17/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Having put over 40K on my truck in the last year, I still love it. The 5.9L HO CTD is the strongest engine I have ever owned. Pulls a 14K lb fifth wheel like a dream. The interior is functional and comfortable. At 70K miles, I had to replace all four shocks and had to have the driveshaft joints replaced. Also, had to replace the roof marker lights as they cracked and leaked rain water into the cab. Small problems aside, I will never own another brand of truck as long as Dodge stays with Cummins!

Interior could use some work

Terry, 09/20/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

My previous truck was an 07 Chevy Avalanche Z71 so the bar for comfort and nice ride has been set to a level that not many trucks will achieve. On the other hand, comparing the ride of a 1 ton work truck to a 1/2 ton luxury truck isn't exactly fair. The Dodge does a good job but does fall short in interior comfort. The dashboard controls aren't laid out with ease of use in mind. The gauge cluster is small and crowded and the steering wheel is so small it looks like they took it out of a small sedan.

Nice truck.....but

Adrien, 02/14/2008
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Overall, not a bad truck, but not the greatest. It's got tons of power, and has really good fuel mileage at the same time(22 mpg). The interior is ok, except for that cheap plastic look. Its a rough ride though, but its a one tonne. The odd sized tires are bad too, go for 16's again. Also, the body paneling is very thin, you look at it, its dented. I want to get a new truck because the 2004 and 2005 Rams were the worst when it comes to reliability, proved that one with this truck. It will probably be a new 2008 Dodge Ram 4500 or a GMC 3500. I hear those trucks aren't too bad.

3500 Dualie

pbrowe, 03/30/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I really like driving this truck! Seems odd, but it is very well equiped and it looks great on the road. The Cummins HO motor is so easy to work with and it can pull your house down, as well as anything else you may need to tow. It tirelessly cruises the highway with a heavy load and never feels over-worked. This truck gives you confidence!

