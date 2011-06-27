Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel Consumer Reviews

356000 miles emory dwayne grant , 09/10/2009 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have 356,000 miles. Pulled a trailer mostly about6000 lbs. A little over 100,000 miles injector pump went out and throttle positioning sensor. I have forgiven those breakdowns though because I have 360,000 miles with normal maintenance. Hope to get 500,000 miles. I have owned fords & Chevrolet trucks. I like the Dodge best. Good fuel mileage also. Report Abuse

Real World Sir Al , 11/29/2006 Driven 95,000 miles with only $300 in repairs (nic oil changes, maintenance,etc) This is the most reliable truck I have ever purchased. Previous non Dodge trucks were in rebuilt stage with this amount of mileage. I have done better than 22 mpg cruise control set with no heavy loads. Towing 10K GVW 5th wheel trailer have enough power in diesel engine that I have never felt like I needed more power, and I drive the Rocky Mountains.

real 5.7 gas 2003 3500 slt 4by4 dually quad cab hemi john620 , 12/01/2012 dodge 2003 hemi 3500 came with a 4-45rfe transmission this transmission is in aspens mini vans 1500 and other cars and does not hold together in a 1ton truck.At 51 thou miles the 1st transmission failed the 2nd failed at 115 thou miles both with no more than heavy half ton loads only.The hemi motor has been very good so far great power smoth I can not say one bad thing about my 5.7 motor hemi I had some brake issues but nothing over the top they stop very well. the ride for a 1ton truck is good.The rear end of this truck has 373 or 410 gears but on mine has not been tested with heavy loads.the inside on slt is basic but good.dodge stopped this combo after 2003 in the 3500 hd I cant recommend

First diesel Utahguy , 06/29/2004 Mine has the HO 305/555 motor, and the 6 speed manual transmission. I bought it to tow a car hauler with a Jeep on it (around 6000 pounds). Towing is a dream, just put it in 6th gear and set the cruise control. Steep hills are not a problem, the engine has tons of power. My drivers side door had excessive wind noise and had to be adjusted, but other than that it has been problem free.