Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
strong truck
a strong reliable truck, very functional, though foot space a bit confinin for long trips, ride and turnin radius is very good for big truck. mileage is very good for power u get, value excellent if u need solid work truck but not luxury conscious, well laid storage areas also
I love my truck!
The only thing I do not like is the design of the doors. They rise up higher than the roof & catch the wind which makes it noisy in a crosswind. Other than that this truck is a real workhorse & hauls very heavy loads with ease. Mine has the 24 valve Cummins Diesel. Great mileage even with a heavy load. Highly suggest running boards to save the seat wear. If I hadn't gotten them my seats would be completely worn from sliding out all the time. High riding truck so you can easily see over most traffic at intersections. Have had it 8 years & expect to have it at least another 10+.
Hard-runnin' Dodge Diesel!
Pulls a load like there is no tomorrow.
Well mannered & comfy
I needed a truck for my business that had good mileage as well as towing and hauling capacity. Plus it absolutely had to be reliable and require minimal time in the dealership. To date it has been in the dealer once; for wind noise! Mileage is just short of incedible considering the fact it is loaded all the time and gets on avg 17 MPG. Long trips, not a problem the SLT plus is the way to go. I didn't want a full option model and now I won't get anythig but. I only wish Dodge would make a Suburban out of this so the wife could have one too.
Wanders To Much
This truck wanders as much as 2 feet from left to right on a straight road. Dodge has no fix, says its just the way it is. I have not had this truck in operation for over 2 weeks now with no resolution to the problem. Dodge will not rent me a vehicle. I have purchased 5 new dodge vehicles in 10 years, but I now considering other manufacturers due to the lack of concern by Dodge to address this situation.
