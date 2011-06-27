  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Ram Pickup 3500
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 3500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,307 - $2,750
Used Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love my truck

gartho, 10/11/2014
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have a Reg cab 2wd 3500 dually diesel with an Auto. I Have 178k miles on her and I just rebuilt the Tranny and had a mild upgrade done to it. I added 4" exhaust and a cold air filter other than that its stock. The truck fires right up in a split second. I had to replace the steering box...at 170k...no biggie...for the most part it been a great truck. the dash cracks as everyone knows... Yes I would get another one!

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 3500s for sale

Related Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles