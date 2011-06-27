Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

BALL JOINTS AND U-JOINTS BooDizzle , 02/10/2010 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Cummins Diesel will tow anything on you can think of. But the downfall on my truck is the front suspension components and the weak transmission. I love the truck to death, yet hate the front components. Family of five can go on 1000+ mile trips comfortably while refueling only once. The enormous fuel tank allows this. Added 4.5Inch Exhaust, AFE Stage 2 Intake and also a Hypertech Econ Tuner to increase fuel mileage. My truck is definitely a workhorse! Report Abuse

No nonsense review Not a Cowboy , 07/23/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a diesel megacab, 2WD review. 93000 on the odometer-maybe will be called the best overall vehicle I've owned. On the road 22.4 mpg, in town 19-no hot doggin, and yes, the truck is capable of spinning the tires- whenever. Great room for a big/tall guy, and the person behind him. Not an intown vehicle-is not a short radius turner, and at 7600#, it doesn't handle or brake like a Porsche. But it is a very capable truck. Ride is truck like. Removed a leaf in the rear to help soften ride-I don't haul much. Three decided mfg. defects- engine has a breather tube which drips black engine oil, exhaust pipe too short-soots the rear quarter panel, spokes on wheel (al) had chatter marks. Report Abuse

Turbo Diesel 2500 SK , 08/17/2006 6 of 7 people found this review helpful What a truck! Nothing compares. I can go on and on about so much I like about the truck. However, the leather seats are too hard. Air conditioning does not blow out hard enough for AZ weather. And the air vent flaps are to restrictive. For a $50,000 truck the seats should be more comfortable. It is a truck though, one kind of a truck! Report Abuse

Mega fun Jen , 09/16/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have loaded it down with 3+ tons of tile and it handled as if nothing was in it. It has been on various trip which required 4X4, with a quick turn of the nob I was climbing a muddy hill or going through sand. Size does matter, the room in the back fits 3 full sized adults (6' plus) and they had plenty of leg room, without touching the front seats. Report Abuse