Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Don't buy
My truck developed the 'death wobble' and I've spent in excess of $2500 trying to fix it. If you aren't aware of what the 'death wobble' is, Google it. There is a serious design flaw in the 2500 and 3500 models that Dodge has yet to address let alone acknowledge. Do not buy this vehicle or it can happen to you. Most people that have this happen to them sell their trucks because of the difficulty in fixing. I'm surprised no one has died (which is probably why Dodge refuses to admit the problem).
A Solid Dodge
True power is found under the hood with the new Hemi, of course with that comes poor mileage but it is what it is. The suspension is what you should expect in a heavy-duty, stiff. The quad has ample space for three in the back. The 20-4- 20 split works great up front. Great pulling power. You will be surprised how many cars you can smoke off the line. There is a lot of "hop" in the front end in 4wd mode with the wheel cut all the way over, mostly because the heavy-duties use true u-joints in the front.
Never buy one again!
I have never had a vehicle in the garage as much as this dodge. I bought a used 04 2500 4wd quad slt. My first repair was replacing all the shocks, driving on the highway if I hit a bump the front end would pound had to slow way to for it stop. Then my water pump went, all the pulleys went, evap leak had to replace all the hoses on top of the gas tank. Had to replace front u-joints and upper and lower ball joints on both sides. Now @ 70k have to replace muffler which you can not buy after market so I'm putting dual exhaust on it. Sad thing is this truck gets babied. I never tow or haul anything. Just drive to work and back. Worst truck I've ever owned!
Solid Workhorse
This truck has proved itself to be a great workhorse. About 80% of miles were empty city/highway and 20% towing very heavy loads (10,000#s +). Oil gets changed every 8,000 miles and run Marvel Mystery Oil every other tank. Only repair was a fuel pump at 80K which was covered under warranty. Plan on many more miles with this truck and wouldn't hesitate to buy another.
HEMI +
For a 6202lb. truck w/ a gas engine , I'm enjoying the additions to this truck. I added an AFE intake & a double AERO-TURBINE muffler system to the truck right after buying it. With 2200 miles on it, I went on a trip to Yellowstone Park & then back thru west western half of Colorado. I averaged 16.3mpg on this mountain trip & had more power than I could use. Try these changes on yours. It was done for mileage, but it also added a lot more power.
