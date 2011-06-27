Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Fuel Mileage Poor hoss , 03/28/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I use this pickup for a lot of different things. I pull four wheelers, snowmobiles, have even pulled a backhoe. Good power but don't pass a gas station. Report Abuse

Best 4x4 For My Money Dave Holmes , 07/07/2002 I love this truck, it is the best 4x4 that I have ever driven. It has not been perfect, had to have the steering replaced, but it was done quickly and have had no other problems since. I love the drive, handling and the interior on my truck is awsome, love those leather seats!!

The best and last pickup I will own Lawrence , 05/07/2019 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB If you are buying a pickup to run around town and look macho, then go buy a little half ton, even a Japanese wanna be. This 2000 Dodge Ram quad cab with Cummins 5.9 Turbo Diesel is for guys with real jobs to do. My truck has 180,000 miles on it and pulls livestock trailers up and down the hills, passing KW's and Peterbuilts with ease. Un hooked I get 17mpg and 13/14 pulling. I just gave her a new paint job, tires and chrome wheels as well as reupholstered the interior in leather. I expect, since I maintain the truck like it's supposed to be done, that this one will be running and looking good at the half million mile mark. Yep, this will be my last truck and it is now 19 years old and running like a fine watch. Gotta love that Cummings noise! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My very last Dodge Should've Dodged , 07/28/2002 Fit and finish were very poor. I was in the repair shop 8 times in the first year. Two were for recalls, the rest for squeaky brakes or for an alignment. The alignment was set many times, but the truck still pulls to the right. I had the transmission replaced at 35000 miles because it wouldn't stay in gear. That transmission locked up and stuck in second first gear at 52000 miles. The transmission was rebuilt from scratch at a cost of $2900. I traded this vehicle one day after the transmission rebuild was complete. All told I have spent over a thousand dollars in repairs on this truck and it is STILL UNDER WARRANTY.