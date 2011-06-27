Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Good truck! Jeff Odessky , 05/26/2016 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've owned mine for 8 years. Almost 80,000 miles. NO issues that cost me big money or inconvenience. What more could you expect? Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Basic Transportation kdude , 10/02/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this as a secondary vehicle to replace my diesel truck. I won't lie and say it's a powerhouse, but the 6 cyl does belt out some decent power for a full sized truck. The 6 speed is a great match. Fuel economy is pretty close to 18 mpg consistently around town, and I've seen 22 on a recent road trip. Best part about this truck is I paid $10K for it. Was sitting on the lot for quite some time, along with the huge incentives dodge is offering. So I won't sit here and tell you it's the greatest truck ever made, but I will say my 6'2" build is extremely comfortable, plenty of storage behind the seats, and it still tows my mid sized boat with relative ease.

Got A Hemi! ratchet1 , 01/24/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Wanted reg cab w/SB and Hemi for towing and drove a new 2009 with the improved 4.7 and drove the last 2008 with a 5.7 Hemi. The 2009 was smoother over bumps but didn't measure up to the Hemi when stepping on the gas. I was trading in a 2006 Quad Cab Dakota Sport w/4.7. Bed was too short. Both trucks could turn on a dime! The 4.7 will haul once it gets going but the Hemi got it hands down. It has 20" wheels which I didn't want with the 302 Rear but that combo gives me 1100 lbs tow capacity.

BAD TRUCK dyet , 10/04/2011 7 of 12 people found this review helpful In 2009 I bought a 2008 Ram 1500 3.6L with 9k miles. The truck has been used for transportation only, no hauling or towing, it now has 53K miles. I had to replace the power steering pump $450 and now need a new transmission $1800. Buyer beware, the unlimited powertrain warranty does not transfer. I will not buy another Dodge product. Expensive lesson learned.