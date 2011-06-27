Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Good truck!
I've owned mine for 8 years. Almost 80,000 miles. NO issues that cost me big money or inconvenience. What more could you expect?
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Basic Transportation
I bought this as a secondary vehicle to replace my diesel truck. I won't lie and say it's a powerhouse, but the 6 cyl does belt out some decent power for a full sized truck. The 6 speed is a great match. Fuel economy is pretty close to 18 mpg consistently around town, and I've seen 22 on a recent road trip. Best part about this truck is I paid $10K for it. Was sitting on the lot for quite some time, along with the huge incentives dodge is offering. So I won't sit here and tell you it's the greatest truck ever made, but I will say my 6'2" build is extremely comfortable, plenty of storage behind the seats, and it still tows my mid sized boat with relative ease.
Got A Hemi!
Wanted reg cab w/SB and Hemi for towing and drove a new 2009 with the improved 4.7 and drove the last 2008 with a 5.7 Hemi. The 2009 was smoother over bumps but didn't measure up to the Hemi when stepping on the gas. I was trading in a 2006 Quad Cab Dakota Sport w/4.7. Bed was too short. Both trucks could turn on a dime! The 4.7 will haul once it gets going but the Hemi got it hands down. It has 20" wheels which I didn't want with the 302 Rear but that combo gives me 1100 lbs tow capacity.
BAD TRUCK
In 2009 I bought a 2008 Ram 1500 3.6L with 9k miles. The truck has been used for transportation only, no hauling or towing, it now has 53K miles. I had to replace the power steering pump $450 and now need a new transmission $1800. Buyer beware, the unlimited powertrain warranty does not transfer. I will not buy another Dodge product. Expensive lesson learned.
Given way more credit than it deserves
I bought the Dodge during a 50% off sale...Stickered $31K, paid $15K. Within the first 1K miles, I had the gas tank replaced because it sprayed gas out of the filler neck when filling up. At 2K miles, the Wipers went on it. They replaced a WCM module. I'm at roughly 10K miles and no other problems other than some rattles. My biggest complaint, driving on wet roads is like driving on ice. Even when I take it easy, the rear tires (Goodyear HP's) break free on wet pavement VERY easily. The 5.7 Hemi is not very smooth or refined, I expected better from such a hyped-up engine. I can't see me buying another Dodge ever again.
