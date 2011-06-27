Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Big Horn Edition
We haven't had this truck very long but so far we are very impressed! We expected horrible gas mileage after reading reviews but it gets about 15 in town and 20-21 on the highway. That is all we can ask of a 4WD truck. We bought the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 4WD Quad Cab Big Horn Edition and it seems to be built well and it is fun to drive. It did not have a tow package on it so we told the dealer that we would not buy it without one. They put one on for us immediately :) Ours has the 4.7 V-8 and it has plenty of power. We traded in our 2002 Ford F- 150 with 170,000 and it was tough because the Ford still had no issues. We are happy with our choice though!! Hoping for MANY MANY miles of enjoyment!!
A Well Built Truck That Does The Job
I have a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4.7 V8. It does have a very good ride & I believe that it's built very well compared to older dodge vehicles. The Ac freezes me out & stays COLD even at a dead stop. A lot of GM trucks I had ran hot & Ac went to crap after 15 mins of sitting time. The 4.7 does struggle but if your not a major tow guy it's not a problem. The trans does also seem pretty solid for 60k miles & no problems. A good truck over all. I also love the aux fans that run. This way I know my AC is cold when I get in & my temp gauge isn't HOT.
120,000 Miles RAM1500 w/HEMI Still Strong
OK. I come from a GM family. So when I bought the Dodge RAM 1500 w/HEMI, I was a little apprehensive, well a lot apprehensive. I bought it new, well a demo. After driving it as my daily driver and work truck, I love it. The truck has had two maintenance problems. First the water pump went bad at approximately 90,000 miles. Then the wheel hub bearing went bad at 110,000 miles. Both easy fixes, I did it myself, cost me less than $200 each repair. Stay away from the dealerships. They wanted $700 and $1200 for each repair, respectively. Fuel Mileage is great for this size truck, HWY: 20mpg(at 65mph), City: 16mpg (minimize traffic stops). Overall, Great truck.
Best Truck Ever
I usually only keep a vehicle for two years. I have had this one for 8 years. It's still like new. Unbelievable durability. Will buy another Ram 1500 Quad.
v6 6speed manual tranny
Truck is a little slow on pick up when towing, but then again it's a v6. Does great mpg on highway (I get 22mpg avg) & unless you tell someone, you can't tell it's a smaller engine. If you want a full size truck without the full size mpg, I recommend it.
