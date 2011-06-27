Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Club Cab Consumer Reviews
Dodge Trucks lead the pack
Well I've had 3 Ford pickups, 2 Chevys and 4 Dodges. All good pickups but this truck will not die. I have almost 200k on it. 195475 to be exact. I have never done anything but change the oil, tires, and brakes. I drive it hard, pull a toyhauler and go on many 4x4 roads where im from. This truck has been everywhere. I have the 5.9L. My truck is also lifted 10" on 39.5" superswampers. What a superb vehicle
Ram With Purpose
At 43000 miles the only things I've had to do with my truck,have been routine maintenance items.Oil changes every 4000 miles,new tires at 38000,and now new brakes at 43000.I have a family of five and it transports us comfortably when we all need to go somewhere.I've never once had to worry about it starting and/or leaving me stranded.By far it has been my best truck yet!
Grab life by the HORNS!
I bought this truck a month ago so this review is more for the looks and performance not maintanance records etc. Towing: good so far we towed my friends small horse trailor with it and it wasnt a problem at all. Cabin: Nice. usually the dash from what i hear is the worst thing on these trucks but mine works just fine exerior looks: great looks like a truck. thats all that matters. Speed and performance: great everytime i step into my truck and turn that key theres this loud rumble and girls look at me. its a great feeling. or when i put the pedal to floor theres this montrous roar coming from the powerful V8 engine it is honestly the best sound i have ever heard. It is a beast!
Solid Truck
My 2001 Dodge 6 cylinder 5 speed work truck has only had 2 repairs in 8 years. Air conditioner after 6 years and water pump at 96,000 miles. Like most Dodge trucks the dash is cracked every where. I get 18.4 miles per gallon every time i check the mileage. It has been a great truck and i doubt if any Japanese trucks this size could beat the gas mileage or reliability.
Ram review
This has been a very reliable vehicle. I normaly trade every year but because of the overall perormance of this truck I have had this one almost three years. I've had two factory recalls one for a loose power cable that wasn't loose and one to replace the clock spring in the steering column. I had one door speaker that failed in the first 30 days and the latch on the rear fold up seat didn't work when I accepted delivery from the dealer. That was also repaired. Other than that I haven't had to have anything but routine maintinance to the truck. I would recomend this truck for anyone needing a full size truck.
