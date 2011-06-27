  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Ram Pickup 1500
5(38%)4(35%)3(19%)2(8%)1(0%)
4.0
52 reviews
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,233 - $2,570
Used Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck

bob, 07/31/2015
Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Bought my truck brand new in 1999, truck has performed awesome! 4x4 is fantastic in the snow, handles great. truck has 158,000 miles now with no issues other than regular maintenance like brakes, battery etc. clear coat failed but that's not Dodges fault!!! this truck was my 3rd ram and two weeks ago I just bought a 2015 ram 1500 and absolutely love it!! This has been an amazing truck...durable...rides great..never left me walking. I will always recommend a dodge truck to anyone who asks!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

257,000 and still running great

Martin, 09/11/2015
Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Bought it at 250,000 thought I was an idiot but it was the exact opposite. I live in Texas and like to fish a lot so the terrain gets rugged. The 4x4 works great, does kinda stick a little but it'll still go in gear after I put it back in 2WD then crank it back to 4x4. Haven't had any issues with it since I've had it besides general maintenance except for the passenger window motor going out. Other than that it was a great buy. I've never had a problem towing or hauling either. Gas mileage city blows but I don't drive that much during the work week so I only have to throw in $30 every two weeks or so.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love this old truck

JD, 11/21/2015
Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck almost 18 years ago. Has it's quirks (have to learn to work the tranny manually so it doesn't search for power). 318 is a rock solid engine, always starts, always goes. 3.55 gearing and automatic overdrive make highway cruising around 70 mph at 1700 rpm effortless. One ongoing issue throughout the years has been the old cap and rotor setup. Seems to wear out and crack every 30000 miles or so. This results in poor running on very wet or rainy days. Steering wonder has always been an issue. Watch for rust on trucks of this year that's the real killer. All new trucks (as you would expect have surpassed it in tech. That being said for a light duty truck it has and continues to be a great asset. Does all the things a truck should do at a fraction of the cost of a new vanity "lifestyle truck". If you are looking for a good old work truck or just like trucks, I would say buy one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

RAM TUFF

husky, 03/09/2002
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

this vehicle is the best that I have ever had to , pull my 22' boat to pulling tree stumps out with.

Report Abuse

Ram Tough

smh1992, 12/16/2013
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought a 1999 Sport model with the 5.9L with 135,000 miles. Never had a truck before, but I love this vehicle. I'm a bigger guy and I have more than enough room. This truck is the definition of toughness. I like to take it off-roading and it handles itself very well. Best looking truck on the road too, in my opinion. That 5.9L V8 is a beast too. Love when I step on the gas and hear that engine roar. The 4X4 works extremely well too. Where I live, we get pretty deep snow and I've never once gotten stuck in 4WD. Overall a great truck and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a stylish, powerful, roomy pickup. Will look to buy another one when this one dies on me.

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 1500s for sale

Related Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles