Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
Bought my truck brand new in 1999, truck has performed awesome! 4x4 is fantastic in the snow, handles great. truck has 158,000 miles now with no issues other than regular maintenance like brakes, battery etc. clear coat failed but that's not Dodges fault!!! this truck was my 3rd ram and two weeks ago I just bought a 2015 ram 1500 and absolutely love it!! This has been an amazing truck...durable...rides great..never left me walking. I will always recommend a dodge truck to anyone who asks!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
257,000 and still running great
Bought it at 250,000 thought I was an idiot but it was the exact opposite. I live in Texas and like to fish a lot so the terrain gets rugged. The 4x4 works great, does kinda stick a little but it'll still go in gear after I put it back in 2WD then crank it back to 4x4. Haven't had any issues with it since I've had it besides general maintenance except for the passenger window motor going out. Other than that it was a great buy. I've never had a problem towing or hauling either. Gas mileage city blows but I don't drive that much during the work week so I only have to throw in $30 every two weeks or so.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this old truck
I bought this truck almost 18 years ago. Has it's quirks (have to learn to work the tranny manually so it doesn't search for power). 318 is a rock solid engine, always starts, always goes. 3.55 gearing and automatic overdrive make highway cruising around 70 mph at 1700 rpm effortless. One ongoing issue throughout the years has been the old cap and rotor setup. Seems to wear out and crack every 30000 miles or so. This results in poor running on very wet or rainy days. Steering wonder has always been an issue. Watch for rust on trucks of this year that's the real killer. All new trucks (as you would expect have surpassed it in tech. That being said for a light duty truck it has and continues to be a great asset. Does all the things a truck should do at a fraction of the cost of a new vanity "lifestyle truck". If you are looking for a good old work truck or just like trucks, I would say buy one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
RAM TUFF
this vehicle is the best that I have ever had to , pull my 22' boat to pulling tree stumps out with.
Ram Tough
Bought a 1999 Sport model with the 5.9L with 135,000 miles. Never had a truck before, but I love this vehicle. I'm a bigger guy and I have more than enough room. This truck is the definition of toughness. I like to take it off-roading and it handles itself very well. Best looking truck on the road too, in my opinion. That 5.9L V8 is a beast too. Love when I step on the gas and hear that engine roar. The 4X4 works extremely well too. Where I live, we get pretty deep snow and I've never once gotten stuck in 4WD. Overall a great truck and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a stylish, powerful, roomy pickup. Will look to buy another one when this one dies on me.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner