Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 Consumer Reviews
Long live the Dodges
170,000 miles and still going strong. Zero oil usage between changes. Interior also held up perfect. No major repairs of any kind. Last year for this body style. It's a classic for its long run of this style.
Dodge Ram W150
The 1993 Dodge Ram W150 4X4 with the Magnum 5.2 V8 is a excellent truck to own. My current mileage is 133,000 and the engine and drivetrain is as strong as it was when I bought it. Gets about 16 mpg with 31x10.50-15 tires. Seem to get a lot of comments on how good the truck looks. Best truck I have ever owned. I would consider buing another Dodge Ram 4X4.
dodge ram
This truck is great has lots of power and gets good gas milage
dodge truck d-150
needs 4 tires, tune up, alignment, sway links on front end, disc. brakes refaced, possible brake pads, good clening inside, body is super condition, 2 tone paint, paint needs touched up, no air, v-8, ps,pb,2 wd,
Dodge Boys Have More Fun
I love my 93 4x4 LE Power Ram. It has power everything and an awesome motor. Recommend to anyone over ferd and chebby.
