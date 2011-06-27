Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 Consumer Reviews

Long live the Dodges byndq , 07/15/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 170,000 miles and still going strong. Zero oil usage between changes. Interior also held up perfect. No major repairs of any kind. Last year for this body style. It's a classic for its long run of this style. Report Abuse

Dodge Ram W150 Gregory A. Kennedy , 12/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 1993 Dodge Ram W150 4X4 with the Magnum 5.2 V8 is a excellent truck to own. My current mileage is 133,000 and the engine and drivetrain is as strong as it was when I bought it. Gets about 16 mpg with 31x10.50-15 tires. Seem to get a lot of comments on how good the truck looks. Best truck I have ever owned. I would consider buing another Dodge Ram 4X4.

dodge ram Reed , 01/06/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck is great has lots of power and gets good gas milage

dodge truck d-150 raymond frantz , 08/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful needs 4 tires, tune up, alignment, sway links on front end, disc. brakes refaced, possible brake pads, good clening inside, body is super condition, 2 tone paint, paint needs touched up, no air, v-8, ps,pb,2 wd,