Used 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 Consumer Reviews

kick ass ride Baja Ben , 09/01/2004 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I love my car. you know its a good buy when every time I get out of it I think to my self damn I love that car. the bang for your buck vaule is unbeatable. it is nice to know that you could whoope on any car out there that is less then 50 grand. just watch out for poles Report Abuse

Does what it was made to do GREAT! Bullet proof engine qwiksilvertrav , 03/10/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great car. Bought it new and have had it for 10 years now with 97k miles. Since 15k miles it's been running more hp/tq so putting extra stress on the engine. It now pushes almost 500 hp and the valve cover hasn't even come off...all bolt ons! Runs strong and it's STILL on factory internals. Unbelievable. Best bang for your buck period. Very solid car...have only had to replace wear and tear parts such as brakes, a wheel bearing, clutch, etc. Report Abuse

2005 SRT-4 MoparSRT-4Life , 02/04/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have always wanted a turbo-charges street legal car, and I'm a big Mopar fan, so why not. I bought an ACR Srt-4 Orange blast Neon. I have been researching them since they came on to the car scene in 2003, Couldn't get my hands on an ACR because only a limited amount of them where made in 2005. But finally found one, and got a great deal for the performance I got! All I can say mainly about this car is that ultimately if you're looking for something with power, and don't want to spend tons of money, buy an SRT-4. Don't let people fool you, it's not just a Neon! Report Abuse

An absolute blast to drive Tim , 10/04/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this with the ACR package and from reading the other reviews, I am glad I did. 7 inch rims, adjustable struts and the ACR seats. Home-run! Mods are everywhere. I have a short-throw shifter that really improved shifting. This car takes curves with no sliding or squeal. It's a sports car, so to complain about ride would be an oxy-moron, your teeth will get rattled. Report Abuse