Used 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 Consumer Reviews
kick ass ride
I love my car. you know its a good buy when every time I get out of it I think to my self damn I love that car. the bang for your buck vaule is unbeatable. it is nice to know that you could whoope on any car out there that is less then 50 grand. just watch out for poles
Does what it was made to do GREAT! Bullet proof engine
Great car. Bought it new and have had it for 10 years now with 97k miles. Since 15k miles it's been running more hp/tq so putting extra stress on the engine. It now pushes almost 500 hp and the valve cover hasn't even come off...all bolt ons! Runs strong and it's STILL on factory internals. Unbelievable. Best bang for your buck period. Very solid car...have only had to replace wear and tear parts such as brakes, a wheel bearing, clutch, etc.
2005 SRT-4
I have always wanted a turbo-charges street legal car, and I'm a big Mopar fan, so why not. I bought an ACR Srt-4 Orange blast Neon. I have been researching them since they came on to the car scene in 2003, Couldn't get my hands on an ACR because only a limited amount of them where made in 2005. But finally found one, and got a great deal for the performance I got! All I can say mainly about this car is that ultimately if you're looking for something with power, and don't want to spend tons of money, buy an SRT-4. Don't let people fool you, it's not just a Neon!
An absolute blast to drive
I bought this with the ACR package and from reading the other reviews, I am glad I did. 7 inch rims, adjustable struts and the ACR seats. Home-run! Mods are everywhere. I have a short-throw shifter that really improved shifting. This car takes curves with no sliding or squeal. It's a sports car, so to complain about ride would be an oxy-moron, your teeth will get rattled.
My Favorite Car of All Time
I've always loved the SRT-4's, and when I was finally given the chance to get one I jumped on it fast. I love this car more than any other I've ever owned or driven before, she's incredibly smooth at high speeds, sticks to the road like you wouldn't believe, and will blow the minds of anyone foolish enough to think she's just a Neon. I have very minimal mods and the only thing that's given me any trouble was a 2013 Mustang GT that had been built quite a bit. 5.0s, S2ks, WRXs, I've never lost to them before with this mean little car. If you want something fast and practical, buy this car! Also, it is the meanest sounding four cylinder ever! Put a 3 inch side exhaust on her and she sounds evil
Sponsored cars related to the Neon
Related Used 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner