Used 1997 Dodge Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews

1997 Neon by Brian BrianGriffis , 02/28/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful love the milage, style and handling

poor car gman , 02/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful too many repairs to the transmission.costly repairs to the struts.poor electrical system and noisy interior.

Keeps on Goin'! RedneckDixie87 , 05/26/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was my first car and I love it its 2008 and I don't want a new car although we are having some problems with it now which is expected it is 11 years old but it gets up to speed fast and drives great. It's comfortable is roomy and with gas at $4 a gallon its great on gas! Haven't had to replace much only thing is the paint especially the green ones like mine i see have the rust spots.

Disappointing Euly , 05/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Everyone had told me Neons were crap but that 97 was the year they started getting better. I realized that this wasn't true. I love my neon because it is fun to drive but I have had numerous problems with it. The EGR valve was a big issue because the car would completely shut off while I was slowing down. I also don't like driving on a windy day because it feels so flimsy. It is a very unsafe car. Buying from a very dishonest car dealership did not help the situation either.