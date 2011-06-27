  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 1997 Dodge Neon
  5. Used 1997 Dodge Neon Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Dodge Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Neon
5(22%)4(22%)3(32%)2(14%)1(10%)
3.4
40 reviews
Write a review
See all Neons for sale
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,843
Used Neon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1997 Neon by Brian

BrianGriffis, 02/28/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

love the milage, style and handling

Report Abuse

poor car

gman, 02/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

too many repairs to the transmission.costly repairs to the struts.poor electrical system and noisy interior.

Report Abuse

Keeps on Goin'!

RedneckDixie87, 05/26/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was my first car and I love it its 2008 and I don't want a new car although we are having some problems with it now which is expected it is 11 years old but it gets up to speed fast and drives great. It's comfortable is roomy and with gas at $4 a gallon its great on gas! Haven't had to replace much only thing is the paint especially the green ones like mine i see have the rust spots.

Report Abuse

Disappointing

Euly, 05/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Everyone had told me Neons were crap but that 97 was the year they started getting better. I realized that this wasn't true. I love my neon because it is fun to drive but I have had numerous problems with it. The EGR valve was a big issue because the car would completely shut off while I was slowing down. I also don't like driving on a windy day because it feels so flimsy. It is a very unsafe car. Buying from a very dishonest car dealership did not help the situation either.

Report Abuse

Good little car.

jarriop, 05/14/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased the Neon for my girl friend. But found that this little car quite fun to drive. Aside from the little noises, the drivers door opening sensor not working (Even after having dodge fix it.) This little car is a brisk accelerater. Ihave currently begun modifying the car, starting with a cold air intake, and next is my exsaust.(Manifold is shot, as is my muffler.) I purchased the car with 62000 miles on it.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Neons for sale

Related Used 1997 Dodge Neon Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles