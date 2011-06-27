1992 Dodge Monaco Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,775
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
wallyworld,03/02/2002
Expensive electrical nightmare, although fun to drive. This vehicle does not hold up to the long term usage that It was designed for. Also this product was made in Canada??????? Only plus to this car is the best engine ever owned.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
