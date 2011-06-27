  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge Monaco ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight3060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
