  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Monaco
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Monaco
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1990 Dodge Monaco Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Monaco for Sale
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,870
Used Monaco for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New model is virtually identical to Eagle Premier. LS and ES trim levels are available, with ES including four-wheel disc brakes, touring suspension and alloy wheels. An automatic is the only transmission choice.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Monaco.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Dodge of Its Time
DougNDO,07/14/2002
When I got my red 1990 Monaco ES, it was a fabulous sedan. Everything was powered, including both front seats and the antenna. The MSRP was high at over $20k, but slow sales led to hefty rebates and discounts, which made the car a steal at under $16k. This car is really a Renault sedan, and was the last Renault in the states as part of chrysler's obligation to Renault when it purchase AMC. Parts are a bit pricy, but fortunately few have been needed. With proper care, this car carried on though many a MI winter without a hitch, and it took many cross country trips in the heat of summer with no disappointments.
A real sleeper
masondr,02/17/2003
Best overall combo ofcomfort and handling of any car I have ever driven. Bought mine used 8 years ago for almost nothing, and currently have 160000 miles on it. Extremely reliable, but has a few quirks which are minor if you understand them , and potentially major if you don't. These have killed the reputation, but also result in a great used car buy for the informed if you can still find one.
See all 2 reviews of the 1990 Dodge Monaco
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Dodge Monaco features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Dodge Monaco

Used 1990 Dodge Monaco Overview

The Used 1990 Dodge Monaco is offered in the following submodels: Monaco Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Dodge Monaco?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Dodge Monacos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Dodge Monaco for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Dodge Monaco.

Can't find a used 1990 Dodge Monacos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Monaco for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,718.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,483.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Monaco for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,748.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,058.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Dodge Monaco?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Monaco lease specials

Related Used 1990 Dodge Monaco info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles