1990 Dodge Monaco Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,870
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
New model is virtually identical to Eagle Premier. LS and ES trim levels are available, with ES including four-wheel disc brakes, touring suspension and alloy wheels. An automatic is the only transmission choice.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Monaco.
Most helpful consumer reviews
DougNDO,07/14/2002
When I got my red 1990 Monaco ES, it was a fabulous sedan. Everything was powered, including both front seats and the antenna. The MSRP was high at over $20k, but slow sales led to hefty rebates and discounts, which made the car a steal at under $16k. This car is really a Renault sedan, and was the last Renault in the states as part of chrysler's obligation to Renault when it purchase AMC. Parts are a bit pricy, but fortunately few have been needed. With proper care, this car carried on though many a MI winter without a hitch, and it took many cross country trips in the heat of summer with no disappointments.
masondr,02/17/2003
Best overall combo ofcomfort and handling of any car I have ever driven. Bought mine used 8 years ago for almost nothing, and currently have 160000 miles on it. Extremely reliable, but has a few quirks which are minor if you understand them , and potentially major if you don't. These have killed the reputation, but also result in a great used car buy for the informed if you can still find one.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
