Used 2007 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

Looking Good

blake hardy, 01/01/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I own a 1969 Superbee, 1971 Cuda, & a 1981 Corvette and I have as much fun and more comfort in the Magnum as I do in all of the other cars I own. If you are looking for a car, I would highly recommend the Magnum. Dodge has discontinued this car which I think is very foolish.

