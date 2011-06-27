Used 2018 Dodge Journey SUV Consumer Reviews

Don't believe the experts!!!! Lance , 01/04/2019 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 58 of 59 people found this review helpful Our Journey has been a pleasant suprise!!! After reading the expert reviews and then reading the reviews that people who actually own them, the opinions are so different!!! I have no problem with the acceleration, even when fully loaded. There is plenty of room in the first 2 rows for adults. The 3rd row suitable for kids. The ride is awesome!!! The cabin is quiet and the steering makes it feel like a much smaller suv. Absolutely love this suv!!! Forget the experts!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tired of All the Negative Press! Nails , 01/09/2019 SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 47 of 48 people found this review helpful When you look at a vehicle in this class you are looking for okay looks, good inside room and access, decent handling and gas mileage, and perhaps throw in the third seat. This Medium Sized SUV has all of that, and my three previous Journeys had been very reliable and needed minimal maintenance until I turned each in, at around 70K miles. I must add that the first iteration had some issues with the brakes wearing out prematurely, and not being quite up to the task of stopping this vehicle. The transmission also failed catastrophically at 50K, but was replaced under warranty by Dodge with no questions asked. Since that initial stab at it, Dodge has done major improvements in enlarging the disc brakes and creating a much more dependable transmission! This car is priced right, looks great in the bright red finish, has AWD and I am leaving most other drivers in the dust when I take off from a start or need to speed up at highway speeds (within reason that is!). I usually drive around 25K miles per year, up to 85 miles MPH and this car is stable even in substantial winds, gets a bit over 21 MPG and I am happy with it. No backup camera in my version, which is a company car, but aside from that inconvenience, it has everything that I need. And the Stereo is really something to hear, great bass. All in all, a very nice package and not one that matches the online reviews that I have seen. Let's get realistic and realize that this car is very popular (at least in car happy SoCal!) and is a great deal! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Dodge Journey SXT FWD 2.4L Tom , 09/01/2018 SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 81 of 84 people found this review helpful The Dodge Journey is truly an exceptional vehicle. My wife has the Dodge Journey Crossroad V6 AWD, and that vehicle is a workhorse. I saw how well the vehicle drove especially with a newborn and a toddler traveling on major highways and roads with no issues regardless of any inclement weather. We drove the car cross country, and to Canada, and didn't feel tired at all. It was time for me to purchase a new vehicle, and I was always a Subaru guy, but I fell in love with the Journey. It has great handling, no road noise, very comfortable ride. Good visibility, and commanding driving position. Many hiding compartments, and very easy to clean (Turtle wax interior, and Turtle wax ICE on the outside). I give this vehicle a 100% coming from owing two previous Subaru Outback's. Well done Dodge! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Crossroads Jenn , 07/27/2019 Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Not very happy with my 2018 Journey, bought it brand new, within the first 4 months it was in the shop 4 different times trying to figure out a noise in the front end. They replaced shocks and 2 other items however over a year now it still continues. I recently just started having problems with something electrical as my radio will just turn the volume up to 40 as I'm driving down the road as well as now the fan for the air/heat in the back of the vehicle is turning all the way up on its own as I'm driving down the road! Not a happy customer!