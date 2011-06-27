Used 2017 Dodge Journey SUV Consumer Reviews

Pleasant surprise turned sour RLester , 01/09/2017 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 57 of 58 people found this review helpful We tried the Journey because of rebates. Expecting a loud jerky experience with a 4 cylinder 4 speed. To our surprise, we found a very smooth, quiet, European feel, quality and comfort driving experience. We came from a Toyota Camry to Dodge Caravan to the Journey. We found the experience of a true crossover, car like ride and drive with the features of an utility vehicle. We are in our sixties, so ease of getting in and out of a vehicle is very important to us. The journey has the perfect seat height for us and very easy to enter and exit. The Camry has the cheapest, thinnest, and uncomfortable seats in a very good car. The Caravan was a comfortable entry but the ride was bouncy and hard on old bones. Also, our senior friends just could not get in the back seats. They are too high and too far over, you have to climb in, which, is okay for the kids and grand-kids but not seniors. The Journey comes in AWD and the 3.6 v6 engine with 6 speed. One needing more power might look for these options. But I am in the south, no ice and flat terrain so I find the 2.4 quite adequate. I will admit the 2.4 is a bit under-powered. It will not win any awards in gas saving either. Looks like in town driving will yield the same mpg as the 3.6 in the Grand Caravan around 23 mpg. However, again surprised how smooth the 2.4 is with the 4 speed. The 6 speed in the Caravan was bad to hunt and shift down, very annoying. I need to mention the high quality pleasant ride is only found in the 2017, in which, suspension and quietness are upgrades for the 2017. We tested a 2016 and there is a significant difference in ride and feel. In the 2017 , I can hardly hear the engine. Very quiet cabin. I am a part-time transporter for a major rental company and I drive a lot of new vehicles of all brands. The Journey ride is at the top. Try the Journey before you buy a Rogue or RAV4. I got the 7 passenger, seats fold flat for cargo space, easy entry, European feel, cargo compartments (ice chest) in the floor, premium seats and very nice road trip ride. This is a true crossover, car like features with SUV benefits. Hard to beat value and quality. After 30000 miles things have really gone down hill. The engine has developed an idle shake and caused the belt tension pulley completely fall off. I had to have three attempts to get the front end properly aligned. It is in the shop now for three plus weeks, at least they provided us with a free rental. I would recommend one not to buy the 2.4 engine. The 3.6 with the 6 speed transmission would be the only choice to make for this vehicle. I made a big mistake buying the 4 cylinder. We like the Journey other than 2.4 is weak. After 52000, I have to say the Journey still runs good and uses no oil. I have no electrical issues that many other brands are plagued by. Other than the idle tension pulley falling off which means the bolts where over torqued at factory the Journey has been faultless. The Journey came new out of alignment and the dealer could not get it to drive straight, I have carried it to my local tire supplier and they have it driving perfectly. Shame on the dealer. I am more positive about my Journey the longer I drive it. I have owned five dodges and I have never got a perfect one but I have never got a bad either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not a Sports car but fun with room for a big dog. R.J. Williams , 05/31/2017 Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I have to go down and pay my auto tax today. Ouch. But I have to say that I enjoy driving this car as much or more than any I have bought including sports cars. Oddly, it is a car without much of a rating because of early problems, especially with brakes until they increased the rotor and brake pads and because will it has been around for a long time as far as the car world is considered. The first production sales were in 2007 with only a few minor changes. Also, not real good in the front side crash test. Hit em head on, I guess. I like the power to weight ratio of the V-6 the better suspension of this model combined with AWD. It makes a difference in cornering and curves as I found in my test drives. Definitely, not a sports car but enjoyable to drive with some cargo room. I do not like where they placed the battery, but guess they ran out of room. I do like all the hidden cargo compartments. After a month no rattles and seats are comfortable. Not as good as the wife's space age seats in Nissan Murano, but good. I just like the car for some reason. (Review-Dodge Journey) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Life is a Journey Karl S. , 08/26/2017 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The dated body style was at first a bit off putting, but I began to grow fond of it because of its utility. Visibility is great, unlike my Nissan rogues 2009-2012, and it is much more fun and rides better than the Town and Country I traded in for the Journey. Features for the money were unbelievable, and capacity is awesome. Uses the same steering wheel controls as the T&C so it was easy to get used to. I like a Sport Ute to go on the back roads in the national forests near where I live, and the Journey has the ground clearance, suspension and enough power to handle that well. It essentially replaced my '99 Jimmy which was becoming a money pit, and also has the utility of the T&C which I traded. Automatic transmission could use a few more forward speeds, but still much better than the NIssan cvt. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great rebates and incentives! larry moore , 12/08/2016 Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 47 of 49 people found this review helpful UPDATE (2yrs and 30k later): still love the Journey! Have had no mechanical issues and it drives like the day I bought it! Gas mileage has improved, and it has been by far the easiest vehicle I've ever had to live with. The storage compartments under the passenger seat and the coolers under the floor in the back have been used A LOT! **original review** I traded in my nearly new 2016 Honda Civic for a Dodge Journey earlier this month. I loved the civic but I needed more space and the pilot was a tad bit out of my desired price range. Next door was a dodge jeep dealer so I stopped by to look at the grand cherokee originally and saw the Journey. I thought it looked good, not like a new modern conventional design but more along the lines of the original looking subs that didn't have a bunch of flash. I bought the crossroad plus v6 AWD, and the sticker said $34,560, but the salesman told me don't even think about what that sticker says. When we sat down to do the paperwork I noticed all they really wanted for the car was $27,600!!! I nearly started dancing to see a price offered from a dealer so much lower than the MSRP. I guess the Journey has been around a while and they don't move as quickly as the rest of the new chrysler dodge jeep products. The only thing that I wish it offered was adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring. Even budget cars have those options nowadays but for the price I can't complain much. The engine has more power than I really need, all the room I could ask for (including two beer coolers that are removable under the second row seats), AWD, a huge infotainment screen that I still have yet to touch because it kind of intimidates me, and a bunch of other little niceties that I didn't really expect (self-dimming rear view mirror, built in booster seats for kids, removable flashlight built into trunk, actual power outlet in the backseat). One concern I have though is reliability, I see a lot of people have issues with their transmission, brakes and random engine components so *knock on wood* I don't experience any of those problems. It rides like a cloud, smooth and quiet. Though the trim piece around the infotainment screen makes a slight creak on the occasional bump but it's nothing obnoxious... YET. Overall I think I am going to be very happy with this car, I like sitting up higher and after the civic it is going to take some getting used to but you certainly can't argue that it's an extremely versatile vehicle. If all goes well reliability wise I think I will keep this suv for a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value