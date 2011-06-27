  1. Home
Used 1999 Dodge Intrepid Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(30%)4(33%)3(27%)2(8%)1(2%)
3.8
120 reviews
Great Car

arcticslalom, 03/04/2013
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Wife has this car for past 7 years. We ran it till 220,000 miles and sold it for $1000. What a great car. 28 mpg, very reliable. The car held together very well. Almost everything worked perfectly when we sold it. It was her car through medical school, residency, fellowship and finally her first year as an MD. Just based on this car, I would certainly buy another dodge car. Can't say enough about the engine and transmission. I've owned nissan's for years, but this dodge really proved that the domestics are doing some things right in the sedan category.

TANK!

smiley, 03/17/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 99 intrepid for about 6 months put it through hell and back. a week after i got it i smeared a deer. sat in the garage till Jan. got the new door and fender that was messed up from hitting the deer. yesterday i rear ended someone and totaled his car. only scratched my car. I hit him doing 40. and I'm still driving it. no problems besides deployed airbags now. Love this car! I'm getting another one!

Use synthetic oil in the 2.7 engine

Baby this car , 06/29/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've driven this car daily for 4 1/2 years, I have 160,000 on it currently, and the only things I've had to fix are the electric cooling fans, starter, alternator, battery, and a couple of trans sensors. I've studied this engine, and to take care of the sludge problem you need to run pure synthetic oil of the best variety you can find, it will pay for itself by giving you more performance, better gas mileage, and of course not blowing up. Most people treat their cars like crap and expect them to do everything cheaply, these folks will be the ones with the blown engines at 60,000. Also, run premium gas, that will also pay for itself with better mileage. Good car, I'll get 350,000 out of it

CAR-LESS

Jean, 12/29/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car started off great and roomy enough for two kids, great trunk space. I sit here today car-less because the engine is gone. For the past six years we have dealt with sensors going out, airconditioning, and oil pan problems. The rear passenger window rolls up when it wants to. Steer away from this car.

Best Rear Seat in the Business!

famguy, 09/08/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my '99 Intrepid used, after riding in a co-workers older model and finding a back seat that actually accommodated an overweight adult male. I rented a Chrysler Concorde on a trip east for a family funeral, and spent 3 days driving around my parents plus my sister and the widow. They had no trouble getting into and out of the back seat repeatedly. My middle daughter is 5'9" and not thin, and she preferred the back seat to the front because she could actually cross her legs without a problem. I always felt virtuous flying down the interstate with the low front end and raked windshield, as the SUV air plows spent $$$ pushing air out of the way. No other "family" car has that back seat

