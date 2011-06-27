Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
Liked it so much I traded for another.
I have had 3 minivans since 1989 A Ford Areostar, a Dodge Caravan, Chevy Venture. The Venture was used and a disaster. Dumped a lot of money into it and just got tired of doing so, so I bit the bullet and bought a 2012 Program GC SXT in December 2012. The 2012 van was red and had 28000 miles on it. I drove it to 91,500 miles in just a month under 3 years. Not one lick of problems. A couple recalls though, but nothing serious. Replaced the front brakes at 90k miles, and 1 set of tires at 55k. Replaced the air filter once and did oil changes and tire rotations every 5k miles. I did replace the battery, twice though, as I had an aftermarket back up camera installed that didn't shut off the monitor, which ran down the battery a couple times. It was awhile before I caught the problem. It was quite comfortable on long trips, I drove many 12+ hour days with no issues. I was so happy with this van that I decided to trade it for another nearly identical Red 2015 SXT. The main reason was the 12 was nearing 100k miles, I had another year of traveling planned, and the 6 year 100k warranty was about to expire. I could trade to a 3 year newer with lots lower miles for nearly the same payment. I hope this one will be as trouble free, as the 12. I'm a retired, but active guy, that appreciates the utility of the MiniVan. I highly recommend them. UPDATE on the 2015. I purchased it was 22000 miles on the Odometer, It now has 62000 trouble free miles. The tires were replaced at 48k. That's it. Still performs like the 2012, and I maintain it like I did the 2012. I still travel quite a bit and this vehicle suits my needs. The other day I had lunch with 3 other old guys from work I had not seen in several years. All 4 of us were driving 5th generation Dodge Caravans. They are the new Lincoln I recon.
Love it
I dont know why people complain about this van ours has 54,000 miles and never had a single problem besides the brakes squealing put better quality rotors on it and have not squealed since has plenty of power and we think its very comfortable all around great van
A lot for the money
We have 3,500 mi. on our van and it has exceeded many expectations. We took a 2000 mi trip shortly after buying (only 500 break-in miles) and saw 28mpg on the interstate. We can get 20mpg around town (suburban driving) if we watch what we're doing. Very comfortable seats and ride, plenty of power, and the flexibility of the stow n go always amazes. For a very reasonable mid-20s price, it's a lot of car that can do a lot of things (like haul 2 new exterior doors from Home Depot) without any fuss. Once you have had that capability at your disposal, it would be hard to give it up.
Chrysler's core design quality is slipping...
35,000 miles, Owned for 2 years from new. Dealer sales-lady lied about UConnect and rebate for multi-vehicle purchase. Wouldn't reimburse us either. Drove to Florida from Michigan twice. Cruise control problem - didn't use. Transmission hard shift when first taking off. Used to own '94 Voyager minivan, '03 Intrepid and '98 Sebring convertible. This vehicle has more design problems than the older ones I owned. Had transmission reprogrammed - still bad (even had 3 Chrysler quality engineers ride with me and they said this is normal operation for this vehicle.),wind shear problem, heater blower motor has only low speeds. Original tires only lasted 25,000 miles before no traction in snow.
Eating my words.....Sell or Don't buy!
This is an update to a review I wrote when I bought this van used. Nothing but problems. Great concept but loses all around. The problem with the newer Pentaster 6 cylinder engine has has the heads rebuilt, but they won't acknowledge a recall. They will fix it after it breaks. Recall on rear window switch, dlr disconnected it Chylr has no solution for it. No rear windows. Really! On a minivan. Brakes are garbage and so are the OEM tires, mine separated. Side rear sliders rub on fenders, no fix, gas cap broken=bad gas mileage. And the piece de resistance the drivers window leaks so when it is rolled down the smell that punches you in the face is unbearable. No solution there either. Update:2016 Sold it, lost a lot of money. Nothing but problems. #buyahondaodyssey, end of sentence.
