2020 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews

Can N , 12/31/2019 R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

It's an excellent SUV . I got the fully loaded R/T, with a hefty MSRP (don't let the MSRP fool you, as many say, it's a suggestion not the actual sales price). For how old this platform is, it has aged well. There are pros and cons to owning an older architecture SUV in 2020; Pros: - It has a legit V8 engine. The sound and the performance makes you want to hit full throttle all the time. - No rattles, none whatsoever. I'm very sensitive when it comes to fantom noises. - If driven calmly, it gets about 25 mpg on highway. No one drives this monster calmly. - While the second row seats don't slide, all rows have adequate space by default. - Standard Alpine sound system is way better than many other "brand name" sound systems I have owned on my previous cars. - While it's an older architecture, it can still compete with the newer SUV's on technology too. It's an option, but adaptive cruise with stop and go, front crash prevention, lane keeping etc is available and works well. - Can tow, can tow a lot. -It's been around with this engine and transmission combo since 2014. Whatever defects there were, whatever that needed time to be figured out, is now figured out. I made a mistake of purchasing a first model year car before, man oh man, never again! Cons: - Thirsty. Yes me being a little heavy footed doesn't help either. - Technology shows its age; while it does have optional front crash prevention, it can not detect pedestrians. Most newer model competitors can. - You can't fold the second row seats if there's a child seat on. - Brakes are a little on the mushy side. Too much travel (coming from a German car) before pads actually bite the rotors. - It can be flat towed, tranny has a mode for that, but it doesn't have any connection to activate the brakes and brake lights. Overall, I am very happy. P.S. I did buy an 8 years 125k miles extended "max care" warranty. It's really affordable for the coverage it provides. Unlike many other brands, they let you buy it anytime before the factory warranty expires. You don't have to get it when you purchase the car!