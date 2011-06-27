2019 Dodge Durango Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Durango SUV
SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,542*
Total Cash Price
$60,331
GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,542*
Total Cash Price
$60,331
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,501*
Total Cash Price
$52,256
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,183*
Total Cash Price
$47,505
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,310*
Total Cash Price
$49,405
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,988*
Total Cash Price
$66,982
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,052*
Total Cash Price
$67,932
GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,501*
Total Cash Price
$52,256
R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,265*
Total Cash Price
$63,657
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,565*
Total Cash Price
$53,206
GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,883*
Total Cash Price
$57,956
SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,479*
Total Cash Price
$59,381
Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,820*
Total Cash Price
$57,006
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,842*
Total Cash Price
$49,880
Durango SRT
SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,179*
Total Cash Price
$69,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Durango SUV SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,034
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,146
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$254
|$999
|$531
|$2,878
|$443
|$5,105
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,473
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,706
|Financing
|$3,245
|$2,609
|$1,932
|$1,209
|$437
|$9,431
|Depreciation
|$15,729
|$2,764
|$2,614
|$3,068
|$2,903
|$27,078
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,824
|$10,683
|$9,705
|$12,177
|$9,153
|$67,542
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Durango
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Dodge Durango in Virginia is:not available
