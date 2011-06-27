2019 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews

Revisit to the brand Sarah , 05/11/2019 R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful We are loyal Jeep owners and love them. However, since Jeep doesn't offer a bigger SUV than the Grand Cherokee (at the moment) we looked at every third row crossover on the market. After driving the Telluride, Atlas, Pilot, Traverse, Ascent, Pathfinder, and Highlander we were frustrated because non of those vehicles really made us fall in love enough to purchase them. We decided to revisit the Durango and we were pleasantly surprised with the face lift of the 2019 models, the ride quality, and the towing capability. We were looking at the V6 GT but ended up with the R/T with the hemi. Captains chairs are the key feature that brought us back to the Durango. I am happy we didn't overlook this vehicle. It's beautiful. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just lease a dodge durango R/T . darrenv , 02/12/2019 R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Simply put AMAZING!!! 5 stars ***** Only thing is MPG with the Hemi...thats about fair... rides very comfortable, plenty of room with captains chairs, heating amazing (east coast) handling good, But the best part of it all is its LOOKS! I had pathfinder , expo and sportage none of them compare! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Durango R/T Frao VA , 02/06/2019 R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful Love the outside look with the viper inspired hood, satin rims and doble tip exhaust. Comfort is great, I am 5’8” and fit comfortably in the 3rd row. Love the sound of the engine and how it really move this SUV beast. Best of all is that even-though you have the space it does not feel like a huge boat in the road. Proud owner here!....ohhh, and I also have a Grand Cherokee limited. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

We are loving our 2019 White SXT V6 Mike Borges , 04/18/2019 SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We have been driving Durango since 2003 we got our first Durango then 150K we drove till 350K miles and traded for 2015 charger our family became bigger road trips became a hassle so we traded the charger for the Durango.. we love Dodge it's been good and reliable to us.. we wouldn't want any brand so far best car ever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse