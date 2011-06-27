Used 2013 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews

After 1100 miles waygrabow , 01/10/2013 54 of 55 people found this review helpful It is everything I expected. The Durango got a good review from Edmunds staff, and I have learned to trust their reviews. Consumers Reports also rated the Durango tops in customer satisfaction which says something. This is the first Chrysler product I have ever purchased. I looked at the Explorer, CX-9, new Pathfinder, Highlander, and Pilot also. The Durango matches the others in most attributes and exceeds them in having the shortest turning radius (maneuverability), longest driving range, and highest towing capacity. It is also great looking. Report Abuse

Love/hate relationship Rastara , 10/14/2015 SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I'm having a love hate relationship with my 2013 Durango SXT. Currently at 64k miles. This truck does everything I want it to- the ride is great incl. acceleration , braking, comfort etc. gas mileage is great IMO for the size of the vehicle- up to 28mpg with the amply powered V6. It also tows my 5x10 cargo trailer with ease. Having said this, there have been recalls incl. a new alternator, fuel pump relay, brake booster shield. When I had the truck at the dealer they discovered a leaky water pump, (replaced/covered by warranty),a cracked thermostat housing (covered), a blown rear shock(not covered) which took the rear sway bar bushings with it. Also had an AC problem blowing warm air (covered). So I had the shocks replaced at a cost of $320 incl. parts. My main concern is on the first trip to the dealer for recall work it was discovered the main wiring harness was pinched between the body and frame in the engine compartment. They "fixed" it at the dealer but WTF does that mean? To me it is a clear indication of a build quality issue. I luckily purchased the 5yr 100k mile warranty from Chrysler or else I would have to pay a huge repair bill. This truck has the superb Mercedes 5 speed tranny which is rated to 600 hp. The dealer has been good and no complaints there. So there it is, the good and bad. Having owned my share of vehicles, the Japanese are catching my eye simply because of their reliability, that is a fact.

40,000 hard miles later lheckert , 10/14/2014 SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Having owned multiple vehicles (cars & SUVs) I knew what I what on my must have list when I began my search. After extensive research I had decided that the Durango was it. My Durango SXT now has 40,000 miles, hard miles, and has never let me down. I have religiously changed my oil every 10,000 miles with synthetic and just put 4 new tires on it. Generally I would be considering to trade a year in with 40k miles but not with the Durango, I plan to keep her for the duration. UPDATE: At 75,000 miles the transmission started to fail. After leaving me sitting it was taken to the purchased from dealership. Once out of the shop it continued to stutter and jerk, at almost 89,000 miles it was traded.

Fits my family's needs... perfectly m_mora15 , 10/03/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I did an exhaustive search (in other words: I was looking for a bargain). We weren't looking for anything fancy, but we had to find an SUV with 3-rows, decent mpg's, something we can take camping, doesn't look like a giant rollerskate (quadruple check)... And we found one, the 2013 Dodge Durango. First, I REALLY like the exterior. The front looks very manly. The side view is ok, but the rear is reminiscent of older BMW's and its cousin the JEEP Grand Cherokee... fancy. Plenty of room for our luggage with the 3rd row folded down. Overall, very attractive vehicle.