Used 2012 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews
Wow, what a vehicle!
(BTW, this is a review of the Citadel V8 model, not available to choose from the list) I origiannaly had a 2011 Traverse and it was a nice vehicle with some great room and features. I was however, unhappy with the looks of it as well as the cheap "feel" of the interior. (I owned the LTZ model) I was always looking for a nice suv that had a more manly style and still had the luxury inside without paying for an escalade. Enter the 2012 Durango Citadel! OMG, this vehicle has it all. All of the cool tech features you could ever want, super luxurious interior, and a badass look on the outside! If there is one caveat I have, it is the plastic rim covers. An amazing vehicle overall!
Great SUV
We wanted to replace my wifes 07 Lexus RX with a bigger vehicle so she test drove a 2012 Explorer and then the 2012 Durango. I went with her on the Durango test drive only so I cannot compare it to the Explorer, but I was totally impressed with the Durango after seeing how good it looks and driving it. It handles much better than our Lexus with hardly any body lean at all. I was so impressed that I did not see the need to test drive anything else. My wife liked the Durango better than the Explorer because of how it drove, the 2nd and 3rd row seat space was better, and the technology/controls are easier to use. For example the navigation in the Durango is a Garmin unit that is really easy to use, she said the Explorer navigation system seemed like it was going to be a lot more complicated and she might need to take a class to learn how to use the touch system. We did not want to get leather in this vehicle yet we were able to get a ton of other features. Most other brands make you buy their leather package to get push-button start, 2 driver position presets, rain sensing wipers, upgraded stereo, etc. I think a Honda I bought one time I had to buy their leather package just to get a sunroof. We got all these things and did not have to buy leather that we were not interested in. The base stereo in the Crew is a 9 speaker Alpine system with a 500 Watt amp. This is the base stereo and is not an extra charge, I was totally surprised to learn this when I saw the Alpine amp in the back. We also got the navigation which I think added a 40GB hard drive to store music on. I have never owned a Chrysler or Dodge vehicle in my life but this seemed like a really easy choice for both me and my wife after looking at the Durango up close.
Love it
We have owned the vehicle for just over 2 months and we love it. Dodge finally paid attention to details on the interior. The leather is top quality, steering wheel feels great, wood trim is quality and does not look like cheap stick on wood, perfect ambient lighting (cupholders, doorhandles etc...), Nav with Garmin is on point. We drive a lot and freeway we average from 23-24 mpg. Nice size gas tank so we can drive 500 miles on one tank. Personally speaking, I love driving the car. Ride is great. I think it is a smoother ride than an A6 I owned a few years ago. I would consider this vehicle without question
Never thought I'd be back in a Dodge.
After a couple of foreign cars I'm back in a dodge and my first SUV. We traded a mazda 5 for this as we had a third kid recently and the 5 (although great) was just too small. The Durango is a beautiful machine, it's well made and drives very well. My biggest surprise is the mpgs. I've only had it a few days but I'm consistently getting 18-19 mpgs in the city. Also on a hilly drive home from the dealership in Jefferson City MO to Columbia MO I averaged 25.4 mpgs. Both these numbers beat our minivan. Our little mazda 5 only got 22 not mater where or how I drove it. Just keep that rev counter in the green zone and you'll match me easily.
Probably the best 3rd-rower, but could be better
I looked at all the worthy competitors before settling for the Durango. The Explorer was out quick (cramped interior/3rd row, cumbersome controls), the CX-9 lost on the kids-only 3rd row and boat looks, the Highlander on the smaller size overall, the Pilot on the dismaying interior (especially dashboard), noise, avg. reviews. I almost went for the Traverse, which has more room and sits better on the road given the much wider track, but the interior was a little coarse. The Durango won clearly on the looks (other than the rear), as well as on the better than avg. handling, power, interior. I factory-ordered an awd custom Crew with a bunch of options, black w/ black leather.
Sponsored cars related to the Durango
Related Used 2012 Dodge Durango SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner