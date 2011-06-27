  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Durango Hybrid Consumer Reviews

New technology fun drive

old mariner, 02/18/2009
This was a trade up from the old style Durango for me. The ride is much smoother and it has a lot more room. Driving the hybrid takes a little getting used to but that seems to be some of the fun driving experience.

Great vehicle

Israel Apodaca, 05/21/2016
Limited HEV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
